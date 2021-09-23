U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.25
    +10.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,229.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,189.75
    +26.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.90
    +9.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.38
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.50
    -14.30 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.31 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    -1.3240 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -24.36 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,154.89
    +2,116.03 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.69
    +69.21 (+6.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action Lawsuits filed on behalf of ANVS, PYPL, SAVA, SESN Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)
Class Period: 5/21/2021 - 7/28/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-anvs/

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)
Class Period: 12/21/2020 - 8/17/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-sesn/

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Class Period: 2/9/2017 - 7/28/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pypl/

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)
Class Period: 9/14/2020 - 8/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 26, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-sava/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Recommended Stories

  • Jewels with Beauty, ESG and Blockchain: Bling Up Your Portfolio with Brilliant Earth

    Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. IPO to begin trading Thursday (NASDAQ: BRLT) Socially responsible and digitally-savvy jeweler grew sales 56% in year to June Expects long-term revenue growth of 25%-30% led by customer, category expansion Company already very profitable with 14% Ebitda margin, aims for 15%-20% long term Core strength in engagement and wedding rings but […]

  • Ex-Goldman, Morgan Stanley Execs Join Crypto Unicorn

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley executives have joined a crypto-trading platform started by their peers, part of a growing cohort of Wall Street veterans betting on the volatile world of digital assets.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisi

  • Asian markets inch higher after Fed indicates easing is coming

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.

  • Apple bars Epic's 'Fortnite' from App Store until all court appeals end

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc has blacklisted "Fortnite" from the iPhone maker's popular App Store for several years until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Wednesday. Epic Games' opening brief in its appeal to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is due Dec. 12, according to a court filing and Apple's reply is due by Jan. 20, 2022. The full appeal process could take years.

  • Shareholders claim Facebook overpaid an FTC settlement to protect Zuckerberg

    Facebook shareholders have filed a lawsuit alleging that board members overpaid a $5 billion FTC fine to protect Mark Zuckerberg from an individual lawsuit.

  • BP Traders Lost $100 Million in 2015 Africa Deals ‘Debacle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBP Plc’s traders lost $100 million in a “debacle” of a deal with a West African commodities firm, according to details from a London employment lawsuit t

  • Apple Bans Fortnite Until Appeals Are Exhausted in Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. plans to keep Fortnite off of its App Store until appeals are exhausted in its legal fight with Epic Games Inc., the maker of the popular battle-royale game.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life o

  • Appeals court reinstates Devin Nunes defamation lawsuit over reporter's tweet

    Rep. Devin Nunes scored a victory in one aspect of one of his defamation litigation against members of the media.

  • ‘This is how the Trump family communicates’: Niece reacts as former president sues her

    ‘I think their way of communicating with people they disagree with is to sue them,’ Mary Trump says

  • Bought chicken in the last decade? You might get money in a class action lawsuit. How to claim.

    If you purchased chicken, you could be getting money back as part of a $181 million settlement is pending in the Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation.

  • A Tax Cheat, a Disbarred Attorney, and an Attempted Firebomber: Meet the Folks Trying to Collect on Texas’ Abortion Bounty Law

    Texas' Republicans invited a circus when they made a woman's right to choose literally anyone's business. Now they've got one

  • Why Anti-Abortion Groups Won’t Sue the Texas Doc Who Flouted the Ban

    J. Scott Applewhite/APTexas anti-abortion groups are taking no action against a doctor who revealed he terminated a pregnancy after six weeks in violation of a new state ban, bizarrely claiming there is no proof any law was broken.The organizations—which pushed for the law that Dr. Alan Braid freely admits he flouted—seem to be playing a tortured game of semantics to avoid triggering a legal mechanism that could end with the ban being declared unconstitutional.Braid has been sued since he went p

  • Apple and Google raise new concerns by removing a political Russian app

    Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business.

  • Feds Order Border Warehouse To Pay $235K In Back Wages

    A federal court in California has approved a judgment ordering a customs warehouse logistics company to pay $235,000 in back wages and penalties after an investigation found the employer illegally paid warehouse workers as little as $3.38 per hour. Premar Global Warehouse Logistics employed 16 Mexican nationals to work as merchandise checkers in San Diego in a facility just minutes from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor. The workers were paid th

  • EU Court ruling on Altice provides boost for antitrust regulators

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators received a boost from Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday as it upheld a record fine against French telecom company Altice for jumping the gun on its bid for PT Portugal. The decision empowers the European Commission as it investigates U.S. life sciences company Illumina for closing its takeover of cancer detection test-maker Grail without first securing EU approval. Acting before approval, or jumping the gun, is a major offence under EU merger rules, with fines for violations of up to 10% of a company's global turnover.

  • Twin Cities acupuncture clinic faces wage theft suit

    A Twin Cities acupuncture clinic with ties to a school whose massage program was shuttered by the state last year over suspicions of sex trafficking is facing questions about its practices, Axios has learned.What's happening: A class action suit filed in April against the American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (AAAOM) alleges that the clinic's owner engaged in an "illegal, intentional, and systematic scheme" to steal wages from its acupuncturists.The federal complaint, which hasn'

  • Lawsuit filed against the University System of Maryland over vaccine mandates

    Lawsuit filed against the University System of Maryland over vaccine mandates

  • NYC Files Brief In Gun Rights Case Before Supreme Court

    New York City filed a brief Wednesday in court concerning a Second Amendment case the Supreme Court is set to take up.

  • Whistleblower says Theranos bosses manipulated test results

    ELIZABETH HOLMES TRIAL: A former Theranos scientist resumed testimony about her concerns regarding the company's blood-testing machines. The witness told the jury that she didn't think the devices were ready to be used for patient samples.

  • Thousands sue Disneyland over low pay

    Workers struggle amid homelessness, food insecurity, and ‘massive commutes’