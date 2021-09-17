U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,750.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,516.25
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.30
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.53
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.50
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.51 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8500
    +0.1320 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,971.74
    +481.26 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,227.81
    -5.48 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,485.11
    +161.77 (+0.53%)
     

Investor Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of ANVS, PYPL, SESN Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American:ANVS)

Class Period: 5/21/2021 - 7/28/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-anvs/

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Class Period: 12/21/2020 - 8/17/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-sesn/

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Class Period: 2/9/2017 - 7/28/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 19, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pypl/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

CONTACT:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664460/Investor-Alert-by-Former-Louisiana-Attorney-General-Class-Action-Lawsuits-Filed-on-Behalf-of-ANVS-PYPL-SESN-Investors-Lead-Plaintiff-Deadlines-Set

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • Column: This oil industry group sued its environmentalist critics and landed itself in bankruptcy

    The California Independent Petroleum Assn., or CIPA, sued its critics and lost a $2.3-million judgment. That's how it found itself in bankruptcy.

  • El Salvador body to investigate complaints about government's bitcoin purchases, ATM kiosks

    El Salvador's Court of Accounts, which oversees its public resources, will investigate a complaint about the government's bitcoin purchases and the construction of kiosks for cryptocurrency ATMs, according to a document seen by Reuters. El Salvador this month became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, a move championed by the country's popular President Nayib Bukele. The government has also launched a digital wallet, Chivo, which is linked to newly-built cryptocurrency cash machines that allow users to withdraw physical money from their digital bitcoin holdings.

  • Prince Andrew: English judge declares he was properly served with sex-abuse lawsuit

    Prince Andrew was properly served with a sex-abuse lawsuit under international law, English court authority declares. What happens now?

  • Malaysia says auditor KPMG to pay $80 million in 1MDB settlement

    Malaysia said on Thursday audit firm KPMG has agreed to pay a 333 million ringgit ($80.11 million) settlement to resolve all claims related to their fiduciary duties on auditing of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) accounts from 2010 to 2012. The finance ministry said in a statement that the settlement will conclude a lawsuit filed against the auditor in July, and that KPMG will expedite the payment. KPMG confirmed to Reuters in an email that a settlement has been reached in the claim filed against a number of current and former partners at the audit firm in Malaysia.

  • L.A. fire captain severely burned in downtown explosion sues building owners, vape shops

    Victor Aguirre and his wife filed suit against the property owner and his companies along with the operators of Green Buddha and Smoke Tokes after last year's explosion in a downtown warehouse.

  • If You've Purchased Chicken in the Past Decade, You May Be Eligible for a Class Action Settlement

    Six major chicken producers have agreed to a $181 million payout over alleged price-fixing.

  • Ivantis To Pay $60M In Patent Litigation Settlement With Glaukos

    Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) has settled a patent infringement lawsuit with Ivantis Inc. The lawsuit was initiated by Glaukos in 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Southern Division, concerning Ivantis' Hydrus Microstent. Under the agreement, Ivantis will pay Glaukos $60 million, $30 million of which will be paid by December 31, and the other $30 million to be paid by December 31, 2022. Ivantis will also pay Glaukos a 10% ongoing royalty through April 26, 2025,

  • Court win for EU regulators over crackdown on $825 million Belgium tax scheme

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -EU competition regulators secured a big win on Thursday when Europe's top court backed their crackdown on Belgium's 700-million-euro ($825-million) tax scheme for Magnetrol, BP and more than 30 other multinationals. The European Union executive, the European Commission, ordered Belgium in 2016 to recover some 700 million euros from companies which benefited from the scheme. The EU competition watchdog said the series of tax rulings given to the companies constituted an aid scheme.

  • If You've Purchased Chicken in the Past Decade, You May Be Eligible for a Settlement

    Six major chicken producers have agreed to a $181 million payout over alleged price-fixing.

  • U.S. judge rules Trump cannot stop rape accuser's lawsuit from proceeding

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump cannot delay a lawsuit accusing him of defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her in the mid-1990s. In a one-sentence order, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan refused to put the case on hold while Trump appeals an earlier ruling he made. The order could let Carroll obtain documents and other materials from Trump during the appeal.

  • Judge invites Prince Andrew to request unsealing of records

    Prince Andrew can request the unsealing of a 2009 settlement agreement that his lawyer claims protects him from a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a girl two decades ago, a U.S. judge said Thursday. Judge Loretta A. Preska in Manhattan said in a written order that the prince can seek the information to support arguments that the agreement between Virginia Giuffre and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein disallow her lawsuit against the prince. Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

  • Miami Federal Judge Refuses To Block DeSantis Mask Order

    Judge K. Michael Moore ruled parents should have filed administrative claims before filing a lawsuit.

  • She demanded a hospital treat her husband's covid-19 with ivermectin. A judge said no.

    After her husband was infected with the coronavirus and entered an intensive care unit this month, Angela Underwood pushed the Louisville hospital that was treating him to administer ivermectin, the deworming drug some people have used to treat or prevent covid-19 in recent months. She sued Norton Brownsboro Hospital after it allegedly refused to administer the treatment to Lonnie Underwood, 58, without a court order and supervision by a doctor with the authority to do so.Subscribe to The Post M

  • Durham grand jury indicts attorney with ties to Clinton campaign

    The indictment alleges attorney Michael Sussmann with making a false statement to the FBI.

  • Ky. Attorney General investigates allegation against Clark County schools board member

    “What should happen is that Mrs. Richardson should be disqualified as a board member of the Clark County Board of Education pursuant to the statute,” a complaint to the Kentucky Attorney General said.

  • Trump loses bid to stop case by his rape accuser E Jean Carroll going ahead

    Columnist accuses former president of raping her in New York department store in mid-1990s

  • Prince Andrew suffers setback in sex assault case as judge refuses to unseal document

    The Duke of York has suffered an early setback in his US sex assault case after a judge refused to unseal a document that could invalidate the damages claim.

  • Proposed Settlement Reached in Canadian Linear Resistors Class Actions

    A proposed national settlement has been reached with Kamaya Electric Co., Ltd. and Kamaya, Inc. (collectively "Kamaya") in Canadian class actions concerning the alleged price fixing of linear resistors.

  • Whistleblower says Theranos bosses manipulated test results

    ELIZABETH HOLMES TRIAL: In court on Wednesday, a former employee testified that her Theranos bosses ignored her concerns about a high rate of failed quality control test results and made claims some results were manipulated.