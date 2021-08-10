U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,436.42
    +4.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,250.13
    +148.28 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,790.85
    -69.33 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.27
    +5.47 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    +1.97 (+2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5740
    +0.2690 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,477.98
    -863.62 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,120.99
    +878.31 (+361.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

INVESTOR ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action Lawsuits filed on behalf of ATVI, COIN, DIDI, LOTZ Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ, LOTZW)

Class Period: 12/30/2020 - 5/25/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lotz/

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Class Period: 6/30/2021 - 7/21/2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the June 2021 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-didi/

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Class Period: Purchase of shares issued in connection with the April 2021 Direct Offering

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 20, 2021

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-coin/

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Class Period: 8/4/2016 - 7/27/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-atvi/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659198/INVESTOR-ALERT-BY-FORMER-LOUISIANA-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-Class-Action-Lawsuits-filed-on-behalf-of-ATVI-COIN-DIDI-LOTZ-Investors-Lead-Plaintiff-Deadlines-Set

Recommended Stories

  • Is JNJ Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Delta Question Plagues Covid Shot?

    Is JNJ stock a buy or a sell as questions continued to plague its Covid vaccine in July and JNJ stock remained rangebound?

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rallies Ahead of Senate Compromise

    Bitcoin and ether remain well bid as U.S. senators reach a compromise on the crypto provision of the infrastructure bill.

  • Disney faces more doubts as delta variant prolongs pandemic fears

    Just when Americans thought it was safe to return to fun and games, the delta variant has abruptly changed the situation, and no company may feel the pinch more than Walt Disney Co.

  • Citigroup to require vaccines for staffers returning to main U.S. offices

    The bank expects these employees to start returning to the office for at least two days a week starting Sept. 13, the post said. The bank's decision would also affect employees in the Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and D.C. offices. The bank will also be providing rapid test kits for its employees.

  • Is Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) A Risky Investment?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Senate blocks crypto amendment in bipartisan infrastructure bill

    Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith breaks down everything to know after Monday afternoon's vote.

  • Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

    Bayer lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers, leaving the German drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for legal relief on the U.S. Supreme Court. A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found Bayer responsible for a couple's cancer after using Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup against weeds. Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.

  • ‘They’re Always Watching.’ Advisors’ Digital Footprints Are Derailing Career Moves.

    Firms are combing through advisors' emails, text messages, printer usage, Microsoft Outlook calendars, and more. What they find can tip the scales in their favor in legal battles with advisors.

  • NYC's new vaccine mandate fuels legal debate for businesses

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Alexis Keenan reports details on NYC's vaccine mandate testing the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case.

  • U.S. judicial panel moves Texas lawsuit against Google, others to New York

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judicial panel on Tuesday said that Texas' antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google would be moved to the Southern District of New York, where other similar cases would also be heard. Google had asked that the case, which was filed against it by Texas and other states, be combined with similar cases in U.S. District Court for Northern California. Texas opposed the move, and the request prompted federal legislation aimed at allowing state attorneys general to choose the venue for their lawsuits.

  • In a world first, South Africa grants a patent to an artificial intelligence system

    DABUS is an AI system created by Stephen Thaler, a pioneer in the field of AI and programming. The system simulates human brainstorming and creates new inventions.

  • Amazon to Pay Up to $1,000 For Injuries Caused by Sellers’ Goods

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is offering to compensate customers for injuries caused by goods from its third-party sellers, a guarantee that follows numerous lawsuits seeking to hold the world’s largest online retailer responsible for dangerous products purchased from its digital shelves.In a blog post on Amazon’s corporate site on Tuesday, the company said it would pay shoppers itself for injury or property damage claims under $1,000, which Amazon says account for more than 80% of cases, at n

  • Workers Fired for Being Unvaccinated May Not Be Able to Collect Unemployment Benefits

    As people continue to return to the office amidst the surging Delta variant, more employers are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination or risk losing their jobs. However, if you are fired...

  • Florida is suing Piney Point’s owners. Is the state also to blame?

    Florida’s lawsuit against the owner of the Piney Point fertilizer plant property breaks down the many ways the state says HRK Holdings failed to care for the site. It is supposed to leave no doubt that, after years of struggling to maintain the complex, HRK left Piney Point open to disaster. But all those allegations, critics say, also read like a list of warning signs that the Florida ...

  • ShowBiz Minute: Prince Andrew, Durst, Cuomo

    Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17; Frail-looking Robert Durst denies killing best friend; Time's Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties. (Aug. 10)

  • Dominion Voting Systems sues Newsmax, One America News Network, Patrick Byrne

    Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday sued conservative media networks Newsmax and One America News Network, as well as businessman Patrick Byrne, alleging they defamed the company.Driving the news: Dominion, one of the largest voting-machine companies in the U.S., accused the media networks of propagating false statements that the voting machines switched votes from former President Trump to President Biden during the 2020 election.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Cuomo accuser details groping allegations against governor

    Brittany Commisso alleges New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped her last year. Commisso, known as "Executive Assistant #1" in a damning report detailing numerous allegations against Cuomo, is speaking publicly for the first time. Jericka Duncan reports.

  • Bayer loses third appeals case over weedkiller

    Bayer has lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers.A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found German Bayer was responsible for a couple's cancer.They had used Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup product against weeds.Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science. Or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged the company since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018.Bayer reaffirmed plans to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court this month to review a similar Roundup case that went in favour of Roundup user Edwin Hardeman.Bayer struck a settlement deal in principle with plaintiffs last year.But it failed to win court approval for a separate agreement on how to handle future cases.Bayer intended to keep the product on the market.Among measures to contain the legal damage, Bayer plans to replace glyphosate in weedkillers for the U.S. residential market with other active ingredients.It will continue to sell the herbicide to farmers, who rely on it heavily.

  • Two more lawsuits allege physical and sexual abuse against Agape Boarding School

    Two lawsuits filed Friday in Cedar County make four this year claiming former students endured abuse while at the boarding school.

  • Amazon willing to pay $1,000 to customers injured by items on its website

    Amazon will now offer up to $1,000 to customers who have been injured by products purchased from third-party sellers on its website.