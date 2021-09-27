U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.40
    -13.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,864.91
    +66.91 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,968.22
    -79.48 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.66
    +39.59 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.41
    +1.43 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.24 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0000
    +0.3150 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,058.34
    -208.51 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.50
    -34.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action Lawsuits filed on behalf of ATVI, SESN, WDH Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Class Period: 8/4/2016 - 7/27/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-atvi/

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Class Period: 12/21/2020 - 8/17/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-sesn/

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the May 2021 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 15, 2021

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wdh/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665726/INVESTOR-ALERT-BY-FORMER-LOUISIANA-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-Class-Action-Lawsuits-filed-on-behalf-of-ATVI-SESN-WDH-Investors-Lead-Plaintiff-Deadlines-Set

Recommended Stories

  • Energy Roundtable: Our Best Stock Ideas for the Next Decade

    Ten years is a long time, but these stocks have what it takes to be huge winners over the next decade.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros

    In this article, we examined legendary investor George Soros’ investment strategy and his historical performance. We also reviewed the 10 best stocks to buy according to George Soros. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump on directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros. The legendary billionaire investor George Soros, 90, […]

  • Why Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy, and Plug Power Stocks Popped Today

    Ending the week on a sour note, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) all tumbled lower on Friday. As of 11:48 a.m. EDT, shares of Bloom Energy are up 5.3%, while FuelCell Energy's stock and Plug Power's stock are up 10.2% and 6.1%, respectively. While some positive news from Wall Street is a catalyst for the rise in Plug Power's stock today, other investors are choosing to power up their portfolios with Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy after learning of some encouraging news out of the Golden State.

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 million to settle US claims it fraudulently overcharged customers

    Wells Fargo & Co will pay $37.3 million to resolve U.S. government claims it fraudulently overcharged commercial clients on foreign exchange services, the latest in a string of scandals over the bank's treatment of customers. The Justice Department said sales specialists jokingly used expressions such as "back the truck up" and "when in doubt, spread them out" when they were overcharging customers, with one referring to the sales group as a "bucket shop." On Sept. 22, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was closely monitoring the bank's efforts to address "widespread and pervasive" problems.

  • Prince Andrew to sell Swiss ski-resort chalet to settle $9M lawsuit

    Prince Andrew is selling his $23.7 million ski-resort chalet in Switzerland, the only property that he still owns in his own name.

  • Google, in fight against record EU fine, slams regulators for ignoring Apple

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google on Monday blasted EU antitrust regulators for ignoring rival Apple as it launched a bid to get Europe's second-highest court to annul a record 4.34-billion euro ($5.1 billion) fine related to its Android operating system. Far from holding back rivals and harming users, Android has been a massive success story of competition at work, representatives of Google told a panel of five judges at the General Court at the start of a five-day hearing. The European Commission fined Google in 2018, saying that it had used Android since 2011 to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search.

  • White House: Xi raised case of Huawei CFO in recent call with Biden

    The White House said on Monday that an agreement that allowed for the release of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou last week was a legal matter and does not represent a softening of U.S. concerns about Chinese behavior. The White House said that in the call Xi brought up Meng's case and Biden brought up the matter of two Canadians, businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who had been held in China for more than 1,000 days.

  • Judge Temporarily Blocks COVID Vaccine Mandate For New York City School Employees

    Monday was supposed to be the deadline for New York City school employees to get vaccinated, but that's not the case anymore after a judge temporarily blocked the mandate; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

  • Wells Fargo to pay $37 million to settle DOJ lawsuit over foreign currency exchange service

    Wells Fargo agreed to pay $37 million on Monday to settle a Department of Justice lawsuit that accused the bank of overcharging hundreds of its commercial customers using its foreign currency exchange service, according to Bloomberg.Why it matters: It's the bank's latest financial scandal, coming after a years-long public rehabilitation campaign to recoup the bank's image since it became known in 2016 that it created millions of fake accounts and opened them without account holders' permission.G

  • Federal officials seek probe into dispute between New York, Seneca Nation over casino pact

    The U.S. Department of the Interior has called for an investigation into a long-standing legal battle regarding the gaming compact between the Seneca Nation of Indians and the state of New York, claiming that a $470 million judgment placed against the tribal nation violates federal laws.

  • An Orlando A/C company shorted workers over $34,000 in earned OT pay, feds announce

    A Florida HVAC company based in Orlando paid $34,142 in back pay after the U.S. Department of Labor found Fair Labor Standards Act violations, the agency announced.

  • Google seeks to overturn $5.1 bln EU fine

    Google is trying to overturn a record $5.1 billion fine imposed on it by the EU. Brussels set the penalty in 2018 over allegations the firm used its Android operating system to thwart rivals. It says Google forced phone makers to install its search engine and other tools. In court on Monday (September 27) Google rejected the allegation, calling its software a success story of competition at work. It also hit out at officials for overlooking Apple. Google said the EU ignored the power of its Silicon Valley rival, and wrongly concluded that Android enjoyed dominance in operating systems. The European Commission rejected that argument, saying Apple's market share was small compared to Google's. Android is found on about 80% of the world's smartphones.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Quants Are Taking Over the World of Bonds in a Big Invesco Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- The quant revolution in fixed income is here at long last, if the latest Invesco Ltd. poll is anything to go by. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWith the work-from-home era fueling a boom in electronic trading, the majority of investors in a $31 tri

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Radius Health The Trade:

  • SRAX Inc. Spotlights Companies In Burgeoning EdTech Space At Inaugural Conference

    SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, brought together some of the stars within the education technology (“EdTech”) market in the first-ever Sequire EdTech Conference. The event featured prominent virtual work and remote learning companies and touched multiple value points for SRAX by featuring a burgeoning industry as a key opinion leader, showing off its plat