U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.86
    -1.64 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,467.96
    -637.87 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. – JRVR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) (“James River”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired James River common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired James River common stock during the Class Period may, no later than September 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/james-river-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=james_river

James River is a holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. Its largest segment, Excess and Surplus (“E&S”) Lines insurance, focuses on insureds that generally cannot purchase insurance from standard lines insurers due to perceived risks related to their businesses. Included in this E&S Lines segments is James River’s Commercial Auto Division. In 2014, James River ramped up its Commercial Auto Division by underwriting a new type of insurance policy that covered Rasier LLC (“Rasier”), a subsidiary of the ride-sharing company, Uber Technologies, Inc. (together with Rasier, “Uber”). Until that time, ride-sharing insurance had only covered claims incurred while ride-sharing drivers were transporting passengers for Uber, thus leaving a gap in coverage for accidents caused by ride-sharing drivers while they were not providing transportation services for hire but were still logged on to the Uber applications and available to accept a ride. Uber was James River’s largest contract and accounted for more than 25% of its premiums in 2019.

The Class Period commences on August 1, 2019, the day after James River issued a press release after market hours that reported “unfavorable reserve development of $2.3 million compared to unfavorable reserve development of $2.2 million in the prior year,” which included $1.2 million of unfavorable reserve development in the E&S Lines segment. At the beginning of the Class Period, the defendants assured investors that James River was adequately reserved against its Uber policies and that the defendants were “comfortable” with James River’s E&S Lines reserves. However, after the market closed on October 8, 2019, James River announced that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation, effective December 31, 2019, for all insurance policies issued to Uber, though James River would remain contracted to provide coverage for future claims related to the period the Uber polices were in effect. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants repeatedly assured investors that the legacy contract posed no challenges to James River.

The truth was revealed on May 5, 2021 when James River surprised the market by disclosing an additional $170 million of unfavorable reserves related to the Uber policies. In order to cover its losses, James River announced that it was seeking to raise $175 million through a public equity offering, which was priced at “the sector’s steepest discount ever” according to Bloomberg.

Following this news, James River’s stock price dropped $12.27 per share, or 26.83%, from a closing price of $46.50 per share on May 5, 2021 to a closing price of $34.23 per share on May 6, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated its true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber polices; and (4) as a result, the defendants’ statements about James River’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

James River investors may, no later than September 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Fan Tokens Bring Millions to Top Football Clubs

    Reports have surfaced revealing that top football clubs in Europe have bagged extra millions thanks to fan tokens.

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • California’s gig worker Prop 22 ruled unconstitutional by superior court

    In a late Friday night blow to Uber, Lyft and other gig worker-centered companies, a superior court judge ruled that California’s Proposition 22, which was passed in 2020 and designed to overrule the state’s controversial AB-5 law on the employment status of gig workers, violates the state’s constitution. Frank Roesch, a superior court judge in Alameda County, which encompasses Oakland, Berkeley and much of the East Bay, ruled that the law would limit “the power of a future legislature” to define the employment status of gig workers. The lawsuit was filed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) in January, after a similar lawsuit was rebuffed by the California Supreme Court and referred to a lower court.

  • The Oil Price Collapse Continues

    As uncertainty over new Covid outbreaks combined with a strengthening U.S. dollar, oil prices came under pressure this week and are on course to finish the week 7 percent down.

  • Judge shoots down law that kept Uber and Lyft drivers from being employees

    A judge Friday shot down a law that would have allowed app-based companies to continue treating drivers as contractors instead of employees in California, ruling unconstitutional a proposition passed by voters after a record-breaking campaign.

  • Big Tech Is in a Perilous Moment. The Stocks Are Unstoppable.

    With regulators and lawmakers sharpening their aim, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook find themselves in a perilous moment. Don’t expect it to last.

  • Oil Down Again In Early Friday Trade; Pumps Not Feeling It Yet

    If the price of ultra-low sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settles Friday where it was trading at about 10:45 a.m., it will mean that the building block for all diesel prices will have plummeted more than 26 cents in just three weeks of trading. ULSD on CME kicked off August by settling at $2.1994 a gallon, the highest price since November 2018. But the decline since then has been steady for most of the month. The settlement for ULSD on CME has been down 11 trading days; it has risen

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) had a tumultuous Friday. On a generally fine day for stocks, the company's shares fell by almost 10%. A clutch of law firms are coming for it, and investors are stepping away.

  • News and analysis for those planning for or living in retirement

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY From MarketWatch: How can I make sure that the money I’ve saved will last my whole retirement?: One of Americans’ biggest fears is that they’ll run out of money in their old age, but there are ways to prevent that.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Show Signs of Strength

    Natural gas markets gapped slightly higher during the course of the trading session on Friday, to show a recovery just above the $3.80 level.

  • Google Thought of Buying Tencent’s Epic Stake in Swipe at Fortnite, Says Game Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. says Google went as far as to explore buying Tencent Holdings’ stake in the game maker to stop it from launching its Fortnite game app on Android by bypassing the Google Play store.Epic’s year-old lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc. unit characterizes Google as perceiving the closely held game maker to be a threat to its app store. Epic alleges the Tencent plan was hatched in a 2018 meeting of Google executives, according to an unredacted version of Epic’s lawsuit ag

  • The Best Funds for the Infrastructure Boom

    The new, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is sweeping, and the most obvious beneficiaries—cyclical companies like machinery and construction firms—have been bid up. Here are ETFs that own stocks that could benefit as money moves through the supply chain.

  • Brookfield Wins Investor Support for Inter Pipeline Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has won enough shareholder backing to push ahead with its C$8.6 billion ($6.7 billion) takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd.Inter Pipeline shareholders agreed to tender 65.6% of the common stock not already held by Brookfield Infrastructure, the Toronto-based company said in a statement late Friday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. It will file a mandatory extension of the offer to Sept. 3 to allow remaining shareholders time to tende

  • Schwab Raises Pay for Staff, Delays Return to Office

    The company is also giving employees a 5% pay raise to recognize their efforts during the pandemic, it says.

  • Why Do We Shout When We Argue? Lack of Confidence

    Research shows that we are overconfident in our beliefs but underconfident about being heard. So we compensate by being loud.

  • Oil futures log a 7th straight drop, with U.S. prices down nearly 9% for the week

    Oil futures finished lower for a seventh straight day on Friday as worry about the impact on energy demand from the spread of the coronavirus delta variant took a toll.

  • JPMorgan's Santos Calls China Selloff 'Business as Usual'

    Aug.20 -- Gabriela Santos, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase's asset management unit, disagrees with the notion that China is "uninvestable." She speaks on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

  • Project managers make an average of more than $75,000 a year. This project management certification course is now on sale for $40

    Many companies need workers skilled in project management for a variety of projects, and these jobs may pay well: According to data from Indeed, the average salary for a project manager in the United States is $74,881 per year with a $13,500 cash bonus. This course offers over 1,000 lessons, which start with the basics — what is project management, the definition of key terms and concepts, and how to effectively wrap up your project. The training then moves into the formal processes and best practices of project management.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...