U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.98 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.86 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.86
    -0.28 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,676.79
    -337.77 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.95 (-0.98%)
     

Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. – YMM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) (“FTA”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against FTA on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with FTA’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

Website:

https://www.ktmc.com/full-truck-alliance-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=full_truck_alliance

Contact:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

Toll free (844) 887-9500

FTA purports to, with its subsidiaries, operate a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services. Yunmanman and Huochebang were founded in 2013 and 2011, respectively, and both companies were digital freight platforms in the PRC prior to their merger which created FTA in 2017.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FTA’s Yunmanman and Huochebang apps would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”); (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a “comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks”; (4) FTA needed to “continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities”; and (5) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

FTA investors may, no later than September 10, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • California’s gig worker Prop 22 ruled unconstitutional by superior court

    In a late Friday night blow to Uber, Lyft and other gig worker-centered companies, a superior court judge ruled that California’s Proposition 22, which was passed in 2020 and designed to overrule the state’s controversial AB-5 law on the employment status of gig workers, violates the state’s constitution. Frank Roesch, a superior court judge in Alameda County, which encompasses Oakland, Berkeley and much of the East Bay, ruled that the law would limit “the power of a future legislature” to define the employment status of gig workers. The lawsuit was filed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) in January, after a similar lawsuit was rebuffed by the California Supreme Court and referred to a lower court.

  • Mediocre Returns on Capital At General Motors (NYSE:GM) Aren't Supporting the EV Turnaround

    The transition from internal combustion to electric power is arguably the greatest transformation in automotive history so far. Yet, transitionary changes often spark some problems, especially in a race against the clock to either capture or keep the market share. In the wake of the latest news, we will examine how efficient is the company in using its capital.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Judge shoots down law that kept Uber and Lyft drivers from being employees

    A judge Friday shot down a law that would have allowed app-based companies to continue treating drivers as contractors instead of employees in California, ruling unconstitutional a proposition passed by voters after a record-breaking campaign.

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) had a tumultuous Friday. On a generally fine day for stocks, the company's shares fell by almost 10%. A clutch of law firms are coming for it, and investors are stepping away.

  • Why Do We Shout When We Argue? Lack of Confidence

    Research shows that we are overconfident in our beliefs but underconfident about being heard. So we compensate by being loud.

  • Week’s Best: Former Merrill Advisor Sentenced to Prison

    Fired Merrill Lynch advisor Marcus Boggs received a three-and-a-half year prison sentence for swindling more than $3 million from clients. Without their knowledge, Boggs sold securities in their advisory accounts and transferred the proceeds to his personal credit card account, the SEC said. JPMorgan Chase and five advisors who left to join a competitor have agreed to settle a dispute over alleged violations of nonsolicitation agreements, almost five months after the bank first sued the group in federal court.

  • Project managers make an average of more than $75,000 a year. This project management certification course is now on sale for $40

    Many companies need workers skilled in project management for a variety of projects, and these jobs may pay well: According to data from Indeed, the average salary for a project manager in the United States is $74,881 per year with a $13,500 cash bonus. This course offers over 1,000 lessons, which start with the basics — what is project management, the definition of key terms and concepts, and how to effectively wrap up your project. The training then moves into the formal processes and best practices of project management.

  • California judge finds Prop 22 gig worker measure unconstitutional

    A California judge has ruled that Proposition 22 is unconstitutional.

  • Analyst Report: salesforce.com, inc.

    Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company’s main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Private equity firms circling Sainsbury's with view to launch bids - Sunday Times

    American buyout giant Apollo is said to be running the rule over the supermarket group, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3sAaTeZ. It remains in talks to join the Fortress-led consortium bidding for Morrisons and any involvement in that deal may preclude a move for Sainsbury's, the report said, adding Apollo's interest in Sainsbury's is exploratory. British supermarket group Morrisons said on Thursday its board would unanimously recommend U.S. private equity group CD&R's 285 pence a share offer worth 7 billion pounds and drop its previous recommendation for a 6.7 billion pound bid from a consortium led by SoftBank owned Fortress.

  • Oil posts biggest week of losses in nine months as Delta variant spreads

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a seventh straight session on Friday towards three-month lows as investors became less bullish about fuel demand due to a surge in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant that is hitting travel.

  • Judge: California ride-hailing law is unconstitutional

    A judge has struck down California's ballot measure that exempted Uber and other companies from a state law requiring their drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roach ruled Friday that Proposition 22, which allowed the drivers to be classified as independent contractors, is unconstitutional and can't be enforced. Proposition 22 passed in November after Uber, Lyft and other app-based services spent $200 million in its favor, making it the most expensive ballot measure in state history. The ruling sets up a fight that could likely end up in California's Supreme Court.

  • When it comes to diversity in hiring, businesses are their own worst enemy

    Over the past year, companies have continued to make ambitious pledges to address bias and systemic racism in the hiring process. It’s not that hiring managers and corporate executives don’t want to effect change. Today’s business leaders are using yesterday’s tactics in an attempt to address tomorrow’s problems.

  • Analyst Report: Adobe Inc.

    Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

  • Judge Finds California Gig-Worker Law Unconstitutional in Blow to Uber, Lyft

    The California law, known as Proposition 22, allowed the companies to classify their gig workers as independent contractors and deny them full-time benefits.