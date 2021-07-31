U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.26
    -23.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,935.47
    -149.06 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,672.68
    -105.59 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.25
    -13.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.81
    +0.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -18.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.23 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0050 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,772.11
    +96.44 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.03
    +5.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc. – QFIN

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read

RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 13, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/360-digitech-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=360_digitech

360 DigiTech, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. 360 DigiTech also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. 360 DigiTech was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020.

The Class Period commences on April 30, 2020, when 360 DigiTech filed an Annual Report on a Form 20-F reporting its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019. In the Annual Report and throughout the Class Period, the defendants touted 360 DigiTech’s customer data protection practices and security systems that protect user information and abide by other network security requirements under such laws and regulations.

The truth was revealed on July 8, 2021, when reports circulated on social media to the effect that 360 DigiTech’s core product, the 360 IOU app, had been removed from major app stores. The reports came on the heels of the removal of other companies’ apps as Chinese regulators investigated their customer data protection practices. For example, an article published by the 21st Century Business Herald on July 8, 2021 indicated that “[t]he reason for the removal may be related to the discussion with the central bank and other financial regulators on April 29 this year about 13 Internet financial platforms and requesting rectification.”

Following this news, 360 DigiTech’s stock price fell $7.12 per share, or 21.48%, to close at $26.02 per share on July 8, 2021.

On July 9, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that 360 DigiTech confirmed the removal of its 360 IOU app from the Android app store and quoted a 360 DigiTech spokesperson, who disclosed that 360 DigiTech had “submitted a new rectification plan and stepped up the whole process.”

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 360 DigiTech had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations; (2) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (3) as a result, 360 DigiTech’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

360 DigiTech investors may, no later than September 13, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Are You Shipping Me?!? $32,000 Container Move From China To LA

    The blows to the global supply chain never seem to end in 2021, resulting in delays that have sharply reduced the system's effective capacity and put upward pressure on shipping rates that began reaching record highs months ago. Purchasing ocean transportation has become so expensive that many companies with lower-value commodities can't afford to import anymore, analysts and logisticians say. Vessel operators have no extra ships to meet a tidal wave of freight demand, containers are in short su

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

  • China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S.

    China's securities regulator said on Sunday it will seek closer cooperation with its U.S. counterpart and will support overseas listings, after U.S. regulators tightened disclosure for Chinese companies and voiced concern about Beijing's regulatory actions. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that it had taken note of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) new requirements for disclosure regarding Chinese companies' listings and that the two sides should "uphold the spirit of mutual respect" and "strengthen communications on regulating China-related stocks."

  • 1931 Chevy Restoration Gets Supreme Court Ruling

    This could set a legal precedent which affects many…

  • From Miners to Big Oil, the Great Commodity Cash Machine Is Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over five years ago Anglo American Plc was in deep trouble. The natural resources giant, beset by a collapse in commodity prices, scrapped its dividend and announced plans to close mines and cut thousands of workers. Amid talk of an emergency capital raise, its market value fell to less than $3 billion.This week, the trials of 2016 probably seemed like a parallel universe to its Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani. Fueled by a rally in iron ore and other commodity prices, h

  • Why No One Should Invest in Food Delivery Stocks in 2021

    An estimated 111 million Americans used food delivery apps last year, compared to just 66 million five years ago. DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), Uber Technologies' (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats, and JustEatTakeaway (NASDAQ: GRUB) are currently the three largest food delivery companies in the country, with a combined market share of 85%. Despite amazing user growth, food delivery stocks are terrible investments.

  • 3 Auto Stocks to Buy as They Transition to Tech-Stock Status

    Cars and other types of motor vehicles are becoming increasingly high-tech. Containing as much software and semiconductors as nuts and bolts, vehicles these days are like giant computers. From back-up cameras and self-parking features to GPS navigation and voice commands, our cars now operate in ways that were unthinkable just a few years ago. The new innovations has sparked a new conversation about auto stocks, their merits and their future. We’re only now starting to see the potential in upcom

  • Who are Microsoft's (MSFT) Main Competitors?

    Are you investing in Microsoft? Learn the main competitors of technology giant Microsoft and the stiff competition facing in this industry leader.

  • Could Walmart Become The Next Tech Giant?

    Plenty of large brands have hopped on the e-commerce bandwagon, building out their own proprietary technologies to further monetize their products. But why stop there — why not monetize e-commerce itself? That's precisely what Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is doing. The world's largest retailer announced Wednesday that it will now begin offering subscriptions to its proprietary e-commerce "technologies and capabilities" to small and midsized businesses, teaming with Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to integrate its M

  • 2 Stocks to Help You Build Retirement Wealth

    When planning for retirement, you are in the wealth-building stage. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) offers a unique shopping experience that resonates with its members. The quality and low prices make it hard for competitors to encroach on Costco's business.

  • Indian billionaire's new airline may give Boeing a chance to regain lost ground

    Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's plan to launch an ultra-low-cost airline, could give planemaker Boeing a chance to regain lost ground in India after the fall of one of its biggest customers, Jet Airways, two years ago, industry executives say. Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffett" for his successful stock investments, plans to team up with former CEOs of IndiGo, the country's biggest carrier, and Jet Airways to tap into demand for domestic air travel. While Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air comes at a time when India's aviation industry is reeling from the impact of the pandemic, with airlines losing billions of dollars, the sector's long-term prospect makes it a hot market for planemakers Boeing and Airbus.

  • China Orders 25 Tech Giants to Fix Raft of Problems

    (Bloomberg) -- China ordered more than two dozen technology firms to carry out internal inspections as part of a campaign to root out illegal online activity.The Ministry of Industry Information Technology on Friday told 25 of its largest internet and hardware companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. to carry out internal reviews and rectify issues ranging from data security to consumer rights protections. The twin giants and 10 other firms were also asked separat

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks You May Be Underestimating

    For big potential returns, investors should consider the online retail world's smaller niche specialists.

  • In the ScarJo versus Disney PR war, everyone’s a loser

    Johansson says Disney breached her contract by streaming "Black Widow" on the same day it was released in theaters.

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?

  • Here are the companies requiring workers to get vaccinated

    Life for the unvaccinated could get more difficult as bosses increasingly move to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory. The big picture: The federal Government in May said that it is legal for companies to require employees to get vaccinated for coronavirus. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: 64% of Americans said in June or July that they would support federal, state or local governments requiring everyone to get vaccinated, according to a sur

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Why There Are Plenty of Jobs and Still Unemployment

    The explanation is elusive. What is clear is that, if the situation persists, the central bank won’t change its stimulus campaign.

  • Caterpillar Shares Drop as Profit View Jolts Skittish Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. slumped the most since November after the heavy-equipment maker warned that rising costs will erode margins, highlighting concerns that inflation pressures pose a risk to corporate profits and the economic recovery.Shares slid as much as 4.4%, even after Caterpillar posted better-than-expected profit and said it’s raising prices. The outlook, following four straight quarters of improvement, will be mostly driven by employee compensation. The company said it’s also

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years.