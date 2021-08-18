U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.67
    -0.79 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8410
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,823.93
    +123.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against DiDi Global Inc. - DIDI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) ("DiDi") that securities lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021.

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

Website:

https://www.ktmc.com/didi-global-class-action-
lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=didi



Contact:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453


Toll free (844) 887-9500

DiDi is a mobility technology platform, providing ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. DiDi is often called "the Uber of China."

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) DiDi's apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) as a result, DiDi was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the CAC; (3) the CAC had warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (4) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi would face "serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties" from relevant authorities; (5) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi's apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in the PRC, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about DiDi's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DiDi investors may, no later than September 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-investors-of-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-didi-global-inc--didi-301357950.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Illumina closes $7.1 billion deal for cancer test maker Grail amid regulatory hurdles

    The life sciences company said there is no legal impediment to the closure in the United States and that the move will ensure the deal does not expire before the regulatory processes conclude. The cash-and-stock deal was announced in September last year by Illumina to gain access to Grail's flagship Galleri blood test used to diagnose cancers at early stages when the disease is easier to treat. The deal will face a trial https://bit.ly/3z1pbHV on Aug. 24 at the FTC, which had in March filed a complaint seeking to block the deal, arguing that Illumina is the sole provider of the DNA sequencing that Grail uses and could prevent others from entering the market.

  • Pfizer Ousts Moderna as Day Traders’ Favorite Vaccine Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. is the new day traders’ favorite Covid-19 vaccine stock. Pfizer climbed about 9% in the the four trading days through Tuesday, with retail traders snapping up about $63 million of the shares on Tuesday alone, according to data from Vanda Research. The day-trading crowd sold off more positions than they bought in Moderna and BioNTech.It marks a sharp change in fortunes. Both Moderna and BioNTech have amassed triple digit gains this year, a rally

  • JPMorgan, $1.1 Billion Advisors End Legal Battle Over Client Contacts

    A judge dissolved a nearly five-month old temporary restraining order that restricted the advisors’ ability to contact clients.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • U.S. telecoms agency to probe T-Mobile data breach

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said late Wednesday it will investigate a data breach disclosed by T-Mobile US Inc impacting more than 47 million current, former and prospective customers. The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier said personal data, including social security numbers and driver's license information, of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers.

  • Huawei CFO’s Extradition Hearing Ends as She Awaits Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing in Vancouver is over, bringing to a close more than two years of proceedings that have triggered an unprecedented geopolitical tussle among the U.S., China and Canada.In the coming months, Associate Chief Justice of the British Columbia Supreme Court Heather Holmes will decide whether or not Meng, 49, the eldest daughter of Huawei’s billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei, should be handed over to the U.

  • California man sues after bear was able to hide in his bin at Lake Tahoe

    John Donaldson needed surgery after falling as he fled the animal

  • HSBC initiates legal proceedings against El Salvador claiming breach of treaty with UK

    HSBC Holdings said the banking group has initiated legal proceedings against El Salvador for what the company called a breach of the nation's investment treaty with the UK. "HSBC Latin American Holdings initiated legal proceedings against the Republic of El Salvador for breach of its investment treaty with the United Kingdom, and seeks to recover at least $49.3 million in damages that the bank alleges were wrongly awarded against it by the Supreme Court of El Salvador", the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

  • OAN Loses Appeal Against Maddow, Must Pay MSNBC at Least $250,000

    Theo WargoFringe right-wing network One America News lost the appeal of its defamation suit against MSNBC and star host Rachel Maddow on Tuesday, with a panel upholding a previous federal court ruling against OAN that required them to pay $250,000 of the defendants’ legal fees.OAN, owned by Herring Networks, initially sued Maddow for $10 million in July 2019 after the MSNBC star said on her show that the Trump-boosting network is “paid Russian propaganda,” calling her remarks “malicious and utte

  • TD Bank fails to end U.S. credit card class action

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected a request by Toronto-Dominion Bank to dismiss a proposed class action brought in December by customers who said it had failed to honor its agreement to give them regular credit cards. Customers who obtained credit cards secured by deposits between 2016 and 2019 accused TD of reneging on its promise to let them automatically "graduate" to unsecured cards if they avoided defaulting on payments for seven months. U.S. District Judge Renee Bumb said the timing of TD's review process for the upgrades supported letting the case continue.

  • Marlboro maker tightens grip on Vectura ahead of £1bn takeover

    More than a fifth of Vectura investors have already sold out their shares to Philip Morris International, the maker of Malboro cigarettes, ahead of its planned £1bn takeover of the asthma company.

  • Ackman SPAC Hit With Investor Suit Questioning Its Legality

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest SPAC to ever hit the market is operating illegally as an investment company, a new lawsuit against billionaire Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. claims. Less than a month after the blank-check company abandoned plans for a deal with Universal Music Group, it’s facing a civil suit from a shareholder claiming that it fits the description of an investment company and should be regulated as one, starting with the “staggering” compensation paid to Pershing

  • Huawei exec's extradition hearing in Canada comes to a close

    Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's fight in a Canadian court against extradition to the United States to face fraud and conspiracy charges wrapped up on Wednesday after nearly 1,000 days of legal wranglings and diplomatic brawls.

  • ATVI LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Activision Blizzard, Inc.

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) ("Activision Blizzard") between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021.If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=18607&wire=5Allegations against ATVI incl

  • Bob Dylan Sued For Sexually Abusing A Minor In 1965

    A woman has filed a lawsuit against Bob Dylan saying the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter groomed and sexually assaulted her in 1965 in New York City when she was 12 years old. The plaintiff, who identified herself as J.C. in the suit filed last week in New York State Supreme Court, alleges […]

  • Meng Wanzhou extradition case wraps up but verdict will take months

    US is seeking to extradite Huawei chief financial officerFate of two Canadians held in China seen as linked Meng Wanzhou returns to British Columbia supreme court on Wednesday in Vancouver, Canada, during her last extradition hearing. Photograph: Don Mackinnon/AFP/Getty Images After two and a half years of legal wrangling, an extradition hearing over Meng Wanzhou has wrapped up, leaving the fate of Huawei’s chief financial officer – and potentially that of two detained Canadians caught up in a g

  • China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China moved on Tuesday to tighten control of its technology sector, publishing detailed rules aimed at tackling unfair competition and companies' handling of critical data. Beijing has been firming its grip on internet platforms in recent months, citing the risk of abusing market power to stifle competition, misuse of consumers' information and violation of consumer rights, in a reversal after years of a more laissez-faire approach. The country issued hefty fines to companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and social media company Tencent Holdings as part of a widening crackdown and has vowed to draft new laws around technology innovation and monopolies.

  • Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Alphabet Inc's Google a total of 14 million roubles ($190,398) for violating Russian rules on banned content, the penalty coming amid a wider stand-off between Russia and Big Tech companies. Russia has routinely fined social media giants for failing to remove prohibited content and is seeking to compel foreign technology companies to open offices in the country. Moscow's Tagansky District Court said Google had been handed five administrative fines of 4 million roubles, 1.5 million roubles, 5 million roubles, 1.5 million roubles and 2 million roubles respectively.

  • QFIN ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the 360 DigiTech, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

    SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit – Balderas v. 360 DigiTech, Inc., No. 21-cv-06013 – was commenced on July 13, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and charges 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) and certain of 360 DigiTech’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, both dates inc

  • Never Buy This From Sears, Customers Warn

    Sears has struggled as a company over the last few years, from job losses and executive departures in 2017 to a bankruptcy filing in 2018. In 2019, the company started having to close hundreds of stores and continued to face problems throughout the pandemic, forcing even more closures. Now, there are only about 25 Sears stores left in the entire U.S., which is significantly lower than the 3,900 stores that existed at the started of 2010. That's not the end of Sears' woes, however. Customers are