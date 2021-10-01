U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,308.01
    +0.47 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,978.02
    +134.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,399.92
    -48.67 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.99
    +4.62 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.14
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.45 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    -0.0480 (-3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    +0.0086 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9920
    -0.2980 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,096.05
    +3,908.30 (+9.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.88
    +78.80 (+7.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,035.12
    -51.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 15, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirby McInerney LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT) securities during the period between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

SelectQuote is a direct-to-consumer distribution platform that offers complex senior health, life, and auto & home insurance policies from a curated panel of insurance carriers.

On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote held a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results during which it disclosed that its fourth quarter results would be impacted by a “negative cohort and tail adjustment” due to “lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $5.50 per share, or approximately 20%, from $27.40 per share to close at $21.90 per share on May 12, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote’s 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • China's EV Makers Saw Monster Deliveries. Will Tesla Follow Suit?

    The stock market has had a tough go lately, with a sad September performance that saw major market benchmarks fall 4% to 5%. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures moved higher by 16 points to 4,314, and the futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had picked up 49 points to 14,731. It's the first day of the month, and that means that China's major electric vehicle manufacturers were out overnight with their latest delivery numbers.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual performance of companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same time frame. Maybe the best thing about dividend stocks is you don't need to invest a boatload of cash to begin reaping the rewards of regular income. If you've got $300 in available capital, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, this is more than enough to buy the following trio of smart dividend stocks right now.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    The perfect stock for your IRA needs to provide growth, stability, or dividend income -- or some combination of the three. The best investment options really depend on your personal circumstances, but a great stock has to fulfill a role. Younger retirement savers need to prioritize growth, whereas people approaching retirement might want to find a more reliable company that produces passive income.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is Yet to Catch Up With the Oil Price

    After a summer slump, oil prices are back at the yearly highs. Yet, stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) slightly lag behind this positive development. In this article, we'll try to gauge how much by looking at the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • Capital Gains and Capital Pains in the House Tax Proposal

    It hasn’t been noticed much, but proposed changes to capital-gains taxes have good news for some of the highest-earning Americans and bad news for those earning between $400,000 and $1 million. The good news, for the highest earners: The House Ways and Means Committee didn’t adopt the Biden administration’s proposal to raise the top rate on long-term capital gains to 43.4% for people with income of $1 million or more.

  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 248% in 1 year

    While U.S. Well Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:USWS ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Bitcoin, ethereum rise as Venezuela launches digital currency

    The digital bolivar will use an SMS-based exchange system to facilitate payments and transfers between users.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Alibaba loses its 'strong buy' rating at Raymond James amid concerns about e-commerce growth

    Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler still likes shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. , though he's becoming a bit more cautious on the name. Kessler lowered his rating on the stock by a notch Friday, downgrading it to outperform from strong buy and reducing his price target to $240 from $300. "While we remain positive on Alibaba long-term and believe valuation remains attractive...we believe the recovery in shares could take longer given the recent slowing of e-commerce growth combined with cont

  • Merck Stock Surges Into Buy Zone As Covid Pill Reduces Risk Of Death, Hospitalization

    Merck stock surged Friday after the company said its Covid pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by half in a final-phase study.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen on improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Here are five places to invest for income that Wall Street is overlooking, says Fidelity manager

    It's been a difficult decade, not just month, for income investors, with interest rates so low. Now, income investors confront not just low rates but high inflation.