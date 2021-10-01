U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,307.63
    +0.09 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,972.23
    +128.31 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,400.66
    -47.92 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.87
    +4.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.14
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.44 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    -0.0500 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    +0.0086 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9800
    -0.3100 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,096.05
    +3,908.30 (+9.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.88
    +78.80 (+7.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.13
    -49.29 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 18, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirby McInerney LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Sesen Bio, Inc. (“Sesen Bio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SESN) securities from December 21, 2020 through August 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Sesen Bio, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (“TFPTs”) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s most advanced product candidate is Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein developed as a treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”).

On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) declined to approve its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for its bladder cancer treatment Vicineum in its current form. The FDA provided certain “recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls [(“CMC”)] issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $2.80 per share, or approximately 57%, from $4.91 per share to close at $2.11 per share on August 13, 2021.

Then, on August 16, 2021, Sesen Bio further revealed that “it appears that [the Company] will need to do a clinical trial to provide the additional efficacy and safety data necessary for the FDA to assess the benefit-risk profile, which is the basis for approval.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $0.89 per share, or approximately 42.2%, from $2.11 per share to close at $1.22 per share on August 16, 2021.

Then, on August 18, 2021, before the market opened, the health and medicine news site STAT published an article entitled “Sesen Bio trial of cancer drug marked by misconduct and worrisome side effects, documents show.” Citing “hundreds of pages of internal documents” and “three people familiar with the matter,” the article detailed that the clinical trial for Vicineum was “marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose.”

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sesen Bio’s clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as major; (2) that three of Sesen Bio’s clinical investigators were found guilty of serious noncompliance, including back-dating data; (3) that Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the BLA for Vicineum; (4) that Sesen Bio’s clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sesen Bio securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • Disney and Scarlett Johansson Settle Suit Over ‘Black Widow’ Contract

    Accord brings to an end a two-month fight between the media giant and one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Merck reports success with drug fighting death, hospitalization from Covid

    Merck & Co. Inc. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP say their new drug shows promise in keeping people with mild to moderate Covid from dying or going to the hospital. It would allow people to take a pill at home to help fend off the disease, they say.

  • This Detail May Be Worth Billions for Moderna

    A potential authorization of Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) coronavirus booster candidate clearly would be good news for the company. An authorization of its booster could represent billions of dollars for Moderna -- and market share. Today, Moderna's coronavirus vaccine includes 100 micrograms of product.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is Yet to Catch Up With the Oil Price

    After a summer slump, oil prices are back at the yearly highs. Yet, stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) slightly lag behind this positive development. In this article, we'll try to gauge how much by looking at the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • Exxon Sees up to $1.5 Billion Third-Quarter Earnings Boost From Gas and Oil Rally

    Natural-gas prices have surged around the world in recent months as shortages have hit the U.K., Europe and China.

  • China’s power consumption reflects the role of US shoppers too

    Across China, lights are flickering off at homes and stoplights. Clothing manufacturers, aluminum smelters and factories turning out components for the likes of Apple and Tesla, are limiting production as provinces across China ration power. Constraints in supply shaped by factors like high coal prices and low electricity prices are bumping up against high demand, both from residential use and from a manufacturing boom driven by shoppers in the United States.

  • Foxconn’s Lordstown Deal Sets the Stage for Apple Car Audition

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s planned purchase of embattled startup Lordstown Motors Corp.’s auto plant in Ohio may make it a stronger contender to assemble cars for Apple Inc., but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, F

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Malaysia's help is needed to resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said. Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants around the world. Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the problem because the supply chain is so complex.

  • Merck Says Its Pill Cuts Covid Hospitalization by 50%. Its Stock Is Jumping.

    The company plans to submit its oral Covid-19 antiviral pill to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization “as soon as possible.”

  • See Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Is Rallying On Thursday

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has received a written response to its meeting request regarding the FDA's Type B Pre‑Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application. Today's response provides a path for its planned clinical development of AL002, the Company says. AL002 uses a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's. The FDA agreed to Alzamend's proposed combined Phase 1/2 stud

  • Foxconn will build EVs for Lordstown Motors and Fisker at Ohio plant

    Foxconn will build electric vehicles for Lordstown Motors as well as its other partner Fisker Inc. at a former GM factory in Ohio, under an agreement announced Thursday. Lordstown Motors, the beleaguered electric vehicle company that became publicly traded via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, said Thursday it reached a nonbinding agreement with Foxconn to sell its 6.2-million-square-foot factory. Lordstown purchased the factory in 2019 from General Motors.

  • Biden's Energy Policy Can't Be Blamed For Soaring Gasoline Prices

    Gasoline prices have shot up in recent months, and with crude prices remaining at elevated levels, many are pointing the finger at the Biden Administration, but is the White House really to blame for expensive gasoline?

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours: Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 29) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Down In The Dumps (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Sept. 29) 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: AKYA) Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Applied Genetic Technologies