U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,454.43
    +5.45 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,838.95
    +74.13 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,996.94
    -55.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.67
    -15.38 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.52
    +0.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.20
    -6.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    -0.44 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4510
    +0.0410 (+2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3692
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6580
    +0.3570 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,959.92
    -2,061.33 (-4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.15
    -61.91 (-5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.08
    -15.27 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 26, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirby McInerney LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired HyreCar Inc. (“HyreCar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYRE) securities from May 14, 2021 through August 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 26, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

HyreCar operates a web-based marketplace that allows car and fleet owners to rent their cars to Uber, Lyft, and other gig economy service drivers. HyreCar operates a platform that connects gig drivers with automobiles, while also providing insurance and tactical support. HyreCar earns revenues from two revenue share fees (one from the driver and one from the owner) as well as fees for driver insurance, with the insurance fee representing a large (if not majority) percentage of the revenue generated by each transaction.

On May 13, 2021, after the market had closed, HyreCar issued a press release which stated that the Company had achieved “Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results” for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The release stated that HyreCar’s insurance deposits had more than doubled during the quarter to $1.7 million, while the amount of HyreCar’s insurance reserve (which indicates the amount of claims incurred but not yet paid) had declined more than 17% since year end to $1.7 million.

On August 10, 2021, HyreCar issued a press release announcing deeply disappointing results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, including net losses of $9.3 million compared to losses of $3.8 million in the same period the prior year. Furthermore, HyreCar’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.1 million (four times higher than the $1.7 million adjusted EBITDA loss experienced in the second quarter of 2020) and its gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was just $0.8 million (less than one third HyreCar’s gross profit in the second quarter of 2020), with a gross profit margin of just 24%. Following this disclosure, the Company’s share price declined by $9.27 per share, or approximately 48.5%, from $19.12 per share to close at $9.85 per share on August 11, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose the following adverse facts, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them: (1) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (2) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (3) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims from prior periods; (4) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (5) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies, and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (6) as a result of the above, HyreCar’s operations and prospects were misrepresented because the company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar’s purported gross margin, EBITDA, and net loss trajectories.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HyreCar securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Rallying This Week

    The electric vehicle solid-state battery company gave investors a reason to push the stock off 2021 lows this week.

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • China declares cryptocurrency transactions illegal, Bitcoin tumbles

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies.&nbsp;

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 303% to 1,337% by 2025

    Since the end of the Great Recession, it's been all systems go for growth stocks. According to consensus sales estimates from Wall Street, the following five well-known large-cap stocks (i.e., market caps of $10 billion or higher) are expected to grow their sales 303% to as much as 1,337% by 2025.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum Sink as China Central Bank Says Crypto Transactions Illegal

    The People's Bank of China says Friday all crypto-related transactions are illegal and must be banned.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • 3 Top Stocks Under $10 a Share

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) hasn't been a particularly great performer of late. Zynga is now calling for a Q3 adjusted EBITDA of only $150 million and a net loss of $110 million, which suggests that its casual video gaming business is contracting rather than expanding. It's arguable that investors have overreacted to that premise though, driving Zynga shares well below where they should be.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    These three companies will help you play the long game. And $1,000 is enough to make your first move.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Look Absurdly Overvalued but Really Aren't

    You might be surprised, though, that my Motley Fool colleague Anders Bylund thinks that Fiverr is one of the cheapest stocks he owns. Fiverr estimates that its addressable market totals $115 billion. Sure, Fiverr isn't likely to capture anywhere close to all of its potential market.

  • Retirement Savers Love the Backdoor Roth IRA Strategy. It Might Not Last.

    The tax strategy at issue is the mega-backdoor Roth conversion and it has allowed some Americans to amass sizable balances in tax-free Roth retirement accounts. On Sept. 15, the House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation from House Democrats that would prohibit use of the mega-backdoor Roth conversion starting Jan. 1, 2022. The proposal is one of a series of measures Democrats are backing in an effort to prevent the wealthiest Americans from shielding multimillion-dollar retirement balances from taxes.

  • Is Blackstone (BX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its “Artisan Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.77% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 7.81% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 7.87% by its Institutional Class: APHLX for the second quarter of […]