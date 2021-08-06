U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,783.29
    +1,851.39 (+4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 7, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirby McInerney LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of those who acquired James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) common stock from August 1, 2019 through May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

James River is a holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company’s largest segment, Excess and Surplus (“E&S”) Lines insurance, focuses on insureds that generally cannot purchase insurance from standard lines insurers due to perceived risks related to their businesses. Included in this E&S Lines segment is James River’s Commercial Auto Division. In 2014, James River ramped up its Commercial Auto Division by underwriting a new type of insurance policy that covered Rasier LLC (“Rasier”), a subsidiary of the ride-sharing company, Uber Technologies, Inc. (together with Rasier, “Uber”).

On July 31, 2019, James River issued a press release that assured investors that James River was adequately reserved against its Uber policies and that the Defendants were “comfortable” with James River’s E&S Lines reserves.

On October 8, 2019, after the market closed, James River disclosed it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier. On this news, James River’s stock price declined by $11.06 per share, or approximately 22.6% from $48.94 per share to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2019.

On May 5, 2021, the Company announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting $170 million of “unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019.” On this news, James River’s stock price declined by $12.27 per share, or approximately 26.39%, from $46.50 per share to close at $34.23 per share on May 6, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated its true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, the Company was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters, even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about James River’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired James River common stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of FireEye Were Down 16% Today

    Earnings weren't bad, but the spin-off of its products segment makes for an uncertain path in the short term.

  • Why Sunrun Stock Got Eclipsed Today

    Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), the self-proclaimed "nation's leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services," had fallen 9.9% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT after the company reported a big earnings miss -- and a change of management. For Q2 2021, Sunrun says it grew its customer count 19% year over year to just under 600,000 customers. Unfortunately, the cost of that revenue grew 124%, pushing operating losses higher, and leaving Sunrun with a $0.20-per-share loss on the bottom line -- nearly twice as bad as the $0.11 loss a year ago.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Here's Why Universal Display Stock Crashed on Friday

    Shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) fell as much as 13.5% on Friday, bouncing off that bottom near 11:15 a.m., EDT. The developer and reseller of technologies and materials for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels reported mixed second-quarter results on Thursday evening. Universal Display's second-quarter sales surged 124% year over year, landing at $130 million.

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.

  • Why Quidel Stock Was Falling on Friday

    Quidel's (NASDAQ: QDEL) latest quarter fell firmly into the latter category, and as a result its stock was tumbling by 13% in midafternoon trading on Friday. Quidel, a veteran healthcare diagnostics specialist that is known these days for its COVID-19 testing kits, reported its second-quarter results after hours on Thursday. Nearly half of that ($83.4 million) was for COVID testing products, sales of which fell by 23%.

  • Why Carnival Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) closed out the week up 2.3% on Friday after an analyst raised his price target on the cruise operator because of improving fundamentals in the industry. Citigroup analyst James Ainley raised his price target on Carnival from $30 to $34, believing the pullback in the cruise stock gave investors a "great entry point." Ainley pointed to the earnings report issued by Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) on Wednesday, indicating he saw it as a strong commentary about the business.

  • Why BigCommerce Tumbled 12% on Friday

    Shares of e-commerce service provider BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were down 12.1% headed into Friday's close, largely in response to last quarter's disappointing results. BigCommerce shares had spent the past three months recovering from a sell-off spurred by the previous quarter's similarly lackluster numbers, climbing nearly 67% from May's low to yesterday's close.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Artificial intelligence systems have become a critical ingredient in the tech sector's recipe for growth, with applications that help boost the capabilities of everything from search engines to autonomous vehicles. Investors looking to profit from the ever-increasing use of AI might want to take a close look at companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

  • Why Appian Tumbled 15% in July

    Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell by 15.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news. The sell-off may have come as investors pulled back some of their optimism about the company from the previous month when they drove Appian's share price up more than 50%. Investors have, generally speaking, sold off some high-growth technology stocks earlier this year, after pouring into the sector in 2020.

  • What investors are watching following Robinhood’s IPO

    Brianne Lynch, Business Development & Partnerships at EquityZen, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what lies ahead for Robinhood and its investors.

  • 10 Tech Penny Stocks Reddit is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech penny stocks Reddit is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Tech Penny Stocks Reddit is Buying. Technology stocks have reached evaluations that many analysts now term sky-high and in dire need of correction. Of the top […]

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Why Switch Stock Soared on Friday

    Shares of data center specialist Switch (NYSE: SWCH) surged on Friday after the company announced second-quarter revenue that was well ahead of the analysts' average forecast. Switch posted revenue of $141.7 million, up 11.6% over the year-ago quarter and 8.3% sequentially. "Importantly, customer installations in the first half of 2021 have paced ahead of expectations, resulting in strong backlog conversion and accelerated revenue growth," management said in the company's second-quarter earnings release.

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Why Redfin Was Sinking on Friday Despite Q2 Beats

    Investors were leaving Redfin's (NASDAQ: RDFN) house at the end of the week. On Friday, the prominent online real estate company posted its latest set of quarterly figures, and the stock promptly traded down. On a year-over-year basis in its second quarter, Redfin managed to more than double its revenue to $471 million.

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.