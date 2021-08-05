U.S. markets closed

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.

Kirby McInerney LLP
·2 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP). The investigation concerns whether the Company and its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 16, 2021, ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC II”), a special purpose acquisition company.

On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reduced its fiscal 2021 guidance due to “the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $3.62 per share, or approximately 43.4%, from $8.34 per share to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


