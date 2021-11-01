U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1010
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,080.68
    -380.82 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.36 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Stone Co. Ltd. (STNE) Investors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirby McInerney LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Stone Co. Ltd. (“Stone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STNE). The investigation concerns whether Stone has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 30, 2021, after the market closed, Stone announced its second quarter 2021 financial results in a press release, reporting an 8.1% year-over-year decrease in revenue “mainly due to adjustments in credit fair value and significantly lower credit disbursements.” The Company stated that it had “implemented some prudent actions, like temporarily stopping the disbursement of credit and increasing coverage for potential future losses, which impacted [Stone’s] reported results for the quarter.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $2.96 per share, or approximately 6%, from $49.50 per share to close at $46.54 per share on August 31, 2021.

On October 26, 2021, PAX Global Technology Ltd.’s Florida offices were raided by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, and several other agencies as part of a federal investigation. As a Viceroy Research report on October 27, 2021 pointed out, Stone states that PAX “is no longer [its] sole provider of POS devices, [but the Company is] still substantially dependent on it to manufacture and assemble a substantial amount of [its] POS devices.” Moreover, another company replaced its PAX terminals “because it did not receive satisfactory answers from PAX regarding its POS devices connecting to websites not listed in their supplied documentation.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $2.64 per share, or approximately 7.24%, from $36.45 per share to close at $33.81 per share on October 27, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stone securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


Recommended Stories

  • China Locks 30,000 Visitors Inside Shanghai Disneyland After One Guest Got Covid-19

    Under China’s “zero tolerance” policy, guests were required to take a coronavirus test to exit the park, which will be shut until at least Wednesday.

  • Why Facebook Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) rose 2% on Monday, furthering the social media giant's rally since its blockbuster announcement last week. Facebook is changing its name to Meta Platforms to reflect the company's long-term ambitions. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to help build a metaverse in which a host of cutting-edge technologies -- such as virtual and augmented reality -- converge to create an immersive experience that blends the digital and physical worlds.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Lucid Stock Almost as Valuable as Ford? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Sell’

    It’s not unusual for stocks to exhibit an apparent disconnect between share price and real-world performance, especially since 2021’s rise of the meme stock. While this appears a relatively new trend, you could argue Tesla - for all its increasing real-world success - is the original meme stock. King meme or not, Tesla’s status as the world’s most successful EV company is currently not up for discussion. However, Tesla needs to watch out. Lucid Group (LCID) is currently staking a claim to give i

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • What's Going On With Ocugen's Stock?

    Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher amid heightened interest in the stock from retail traders on social media. According to SwaggyStocks, Ocugen was the fifth most mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets. Traders also circulated a recent release from the Australian Government mentioning recognition of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. NOTE: Ocugen is a partner on COVAXIN. Ocugen's average session volume is 21.45 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading

  • Why Novavax Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the next-generation vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped by as much as 15% in premarket trading Monday morning. The company's stock is up by double-digits in early morning action today in response to three positive regulatory updates for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate known as NVX-CoV2373. Specifically, ahead of the opening bell, the biotech announced that it has now completed the vaccine's regulatory application in Canada and submitted all of the necessary regulatory paperwork for the vaccine's approval in the European Union.

  • Chegg stock plummets as CEO says ‘the education industry is experiencing a slowdown’

    Online education specialist Chegg Inc. highlighted a sudden slowdown in the education industry Monday afternoon, sending its own shares plunging more than 20% and damaging other online-education stocks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Monday

    The stock's momentum from last week is continuing as the company prepares to report its third-quarter update.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which