U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0910
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,080.68
    -380.82 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.36 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Investors

  Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirby McInerney LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against CareDx, Inc. (“CareDx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDNA). The investigation concerns whether CareDx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 25, 2021, the Company sold 1,923,077 shares of its common stock through an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $91.00 per share.

On October 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx released Q3 2021 financial results in which the Company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) had recently served a civil investigatory demand requesting documents in connection with a False Claims Act investigation. The DOJ is investigating business practices related to CareDx’s kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The Company also disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the Company received an information request from an unnamed state agency. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $19.34 per share, or approximately 27.5%, from $70.34 per share to close at $51.00 per share on October 29, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CareDx securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


