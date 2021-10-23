U.S. markets closed

INVESTOR ALERT - Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for Potential Securities Violations

·1 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

On October 19, 2021, after the market closed, Politico published an article titled, "'They Rushed the Process': Vaccine Maker's woes hamper global inoculation campaign," alleging manufacturing and purity problems in Novavax's process to produce Covid-19 vaccinations for COVAX, an international consortium working to provide two billion doses to middle- and low-income countries. Previously, the U.S. government invested $1.6B in Novavax in 2020, the most devoted to any vaccine manufacturer at the time.
On this news shares of Novavax fell over 20% in premarket trading on October 20, 2021.
If you currently own stock or options in Novavax, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.
If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669355/INVESTOR-ALERT--Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Novavax-Inc-NASDAQNVAX-for-Potential-Securities-Violations

