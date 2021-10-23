INVESTOR ALERT - Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for Potential Securities Violations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

On October 19, 2021, after the market closed, Politico published an article titled, "'They Rushed the Process': Vaccine Maker's woes hamper global inoculation campaign," alleging manufacturing and purity problems in Novavax's process to produce Covid-19 vaccinations for COVAX, an international consortium working to provide two billion doses to middle- and low-income countries. Previously, the U.S. government invested $1.6B in Novavax in 2020, the most devoted to any vaccine manufacturer at the time.

On this news shares of Novavax fell over 20% in premarket trading on October 20, 2021.

