U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.75
    -14.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,585.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,662.25
    -102.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.00
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6810
    +0.1090 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,814.18
    +2,301.59 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.20
    +65.83 (+4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,593.72
    -226.37 (-0.79%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT - Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

On September 22, 2021, after the close of trading, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to insurance reimbursement claims the company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employees health plans. Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

On this news, Eargo shares dropped more than 65 percent on September 23, 2021.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 25, 2021, and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 6, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in Eargo, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670268/INVESTOR-ALERT--Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Eargo-Inc-NASDAQEAR-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Best way for you to start trading in cryptocurrency

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with ShoreHaven Wealth Partners&nbsp;Co-Founder Michael Durso on how people should approach crypto investments.

  • Here's Why LendingClub Stock Soared Today

    Shares of LendingClub (NYSE: LC) surged 33% higher on Thursday after the financial services company delivered strong third-quarter results. LendingClub's revenue climbed 20% to $246.2 million, fueled by a 14% jump in loan originations, to $3.1 billion. "Our success continues to be driven by our competitive advantages, including our growing base of 3.8 million members, our exceptional data science capabilities, and our proven marketplace model," CEO Scott Sanborn said in a press release.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • Western Digital Stock Tumbles 10% After Earnings. Blame Supply-Chain Woes.

    FEATURE Western Digital shares fell sharply in late trading Thursday after the disk-drive and flash memory chip company provided disappointing profit guidance for its fiscal second-quarter ending in December.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don't have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA, using these unconventional income sources.

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring Because Its Dividend Is Back

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Why Shares of Proto Labs Are Plunging Today

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • How Gilead's Covid Drug Carried Its Third-Quarter Beat — And Why Shares Fell

    A big beat from Gilead's Covid treatment, Veklury, offset mixed sales for its other products, an analyst said Thursday as GILD stock toppled.

  • International Paper Co. has spun off its paper segment. Here's how it expects to profit from the move.

    “Streamlining and simplifying is all about agility and effectiveness," said CEO Mark Sutton, on an earnings call. "The organization is being designed to support a packaging-focused company with a more focused footprint."

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.

  • 3 Reasons Investors Should Watch Intel Stock Despite an Earnings Disappointment

    Earnings season always garners the attention of investors and can lead to significant shifts in a company's stock. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) temporarily lost, the stock plunged on Friday following its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 21. Investors sold their shares in the Silicon Valley-based chip giant as the company failed to meet expectations in a few areas.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.