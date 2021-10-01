U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.75
    -21.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,541.00
    -181.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,611.50
    -71.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.00
    -16.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    +0.58 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2620
    -0.0280 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,669.99
    +850.06 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.33
    +0.89 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,085.15
    -367.51 (-1.25%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT - Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) for Potential Securities Violations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) resulting from allegations that Hyzon may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report regarding Hyzon which stated, among other things, that "Hyzon's Largest Customer is a Fake-Looking Chinese Shell Entity Formed 3 Days Before Deal Announced[,]" and "Channel Checks Reveal Next Largest Customer Not Really a Customer … when we channel checked these claims with Hiringa, its executive clarified that Hiringa was not actually a customer, but a ‘channel partner' assisting Hyzon in marketing vehicles to real end customers in New Zealand." The Blue Orca report also stated that "According to Hyzon, Hiringa will account for 24% of the Company's projected deliveries in 2021. Yet Hiringa stated point blank that no deliveries would be taken in 2021[.]" Further, the Blue Orca report stated that "Former Executives Left in Part Because of Concerns over Misrepresentations on Customer Contracts. We spoke with one former senior executive … [h]e said he ‘didn't like the way [customer contracts] were being presented' and compared Hyzon ‘a bit like unfortunately what Nikola was doing… I was very uncomfortable with that.'"

On this news, Hyzon's shares fell sharply during intraday trading on September 28, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

If you currently own stock or options in Hyzon Motors Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666330/INVESTOR-ALERT--Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Hyzon-Motors-Inc-NASDAQHYZN-for-Potential-Securities-Violations

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 30

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter. Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist and Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Lordstown to Sell Ohio Plant to Foxconn in $280 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. agreed to partner with Foxconn Technology Group in a $280 million deal that has the startup selling its former General Motors Co. factory in Ohio to the Taiwanese company in exchange for cash while also receiving an equity investment.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAn Unapologetic Ol

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 10% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shot up on Thursday, closing the day up 8.9% thanks to an analyst turning bullish about the lithium market and lithium stocks. JPMorgan initiated coverage on Lithium Americas stock with a price target of $28 a share. JPMorgan foresees strong lithium markets over the next decade driven by rising demand and prices, and believes Lithium Americas is well poised to take advantage of that.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • The S&P 500 Went 227 Days Without a 5% Drop. Here’s Why It’s Suddenly Sliding.

    Now, investors have to decide whether this is a dip worth buying. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2% to 4354 on Thursday, and finished 5% below its all-time closing high of 4356 reached on Sept. 2. The index went 227 days since a 5% drop, the seventh-longest such streak on record, with the S&P 500 gaining 29.4% during that period.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsHSBC Bets Big on China a

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Could Deliver at Least 40% Gains

    Are the good times for stocks ending? Maybe so, and maybe not; the NASDAQ and the S&P are showing year-to-date gains between 14% and 17%, even after slipping from their all-time highs. The one thing that’s clear is, volatility is higher in the market. But as always in the market, increased risk for some can equal increased opportunities for others. Raymond James stock analysts have been busy picking out the stocks they see as winners, able to swim in the stream of increasingly difficult economic

  • Stocks Had Their Worst September in a Decade. October Might Bring More of the Same.

    After the drops the Dow and S&P 500 index saw in September, history says they may be set to fall again next month. But there may be a silver lining.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge up after September slump

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening after dropping during the regular session, with equities ending a volatile month in the red.

  • Insiders at Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) are Holding onto their Shares After 130% Rally

    Affirm Holdings, Inc’s . (NASDAQ:AFRM) shareholders have had a wild ride since the company held its IPO in January. The stock began trading at $91, and reached $146.90 within a month, before collapsing to below $50 by May. Since then there have been several positive developments which have seen the price back above $100, and once again targeting February’s high.

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams