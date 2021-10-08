U.S. markets closed

INVESTOR ALERT - Labaton Sucharow is Investigating The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (NYSE:SAM).

On September 8, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer announced that it was withdrawing its 2021 financial guidance issued on July 22, 2021 as a result of a decrease in demand for its hard seltzer products. The Company further disclosed that it expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to 3rd party brewers, and other costs associated with the drop in demand during the remainder of fiscal year 2021.

On this news, Boston Beer's share price fell approximately 10% during after-hours trading on September 8, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 15, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667302/INVESTOR-ALERT--Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-The-Boston-Beer-Company-Inc-NYSESAM-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

