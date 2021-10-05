U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.75
    -14.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,746.00
    -124.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,436.25
    -26.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.40
    -10.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.71
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.10
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +1.81 (+8.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0820
    +0.1640 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,285.21
    +1,390.05 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.30
    +974.62 (+401.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,538.65
    -906.24 (-3.19%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT - Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) for Potential Securities Violations

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) resulting from allegations that Hyzon may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report regarding Hyzon which stated, among other things, that "Hyzon's Largest Customer is a Fake-Looking Chinese Shell Entity Formed 3 Days Before Deal Announced[,]" and "Channel Checks Reveal Next Largest Customer Not Really a Customer … when we channel checked these claims with Hiringa, its executive clarified that Hiringa was not actually a customer, but a ‘channel partner' assisting Hyzon in marketing vehicles to real end customers in New Zealand." The Blue Orca report also stated that "According to Hyzon, Hiringa will account for 24% of the Company's projected deliveries in 2021. Yet Hiringa stated point blank that no deliveries would be taken in 2021[.]" Further, the Blue Orca report stated that "Former Executives Left in Part Because of Concerns over Misrepresentations on Customer Contracts. We spoke with one former senior executive … [h]e said he ‘didn't like the way [customer contracts] were being presented' and compared Hyzon ‘a bit like unfortunately what Nikola was doing… I was very uncomfortable with that.'"

On this news, Hyzon's shares fell sharply during intraday trading on September 28, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

If you currently own stock or options in Hyzon Motors Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666753/INVESTOR-ALERT--Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Hyzon-Motors-Inc-NASDAQHYZN-for-Potential-Securities-Violations

