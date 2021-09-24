U.S. markets closed

INVESTOR ALERT - Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

The investigation is to determine whether certain Activision officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Activision develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas and abroad.

After a two-year investigation, the California Dept. of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the Company alleging a 'pervasive frat boy workplace culture.' The agency found that the Company discriminated against female employees in terms of conditions of employment, including compensation, assignment, promotion, and termination and consistently failed to take steps to prevent discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. In response, nearly 1,000 current and former Activision employees have signed a letter calling the Company's responses to the lawsuit 'abhorrent and insulting,' and dozens of current and former employees have come out on social media to share their own allegations of discrimination. Additionally, several gaming outlets have halted coverage of any games released by the Company.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 4, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in Activision Blizzard, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665527/INVESTOR-ALERT--Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Activision-Blizzard-Inc-NASDAQATVI-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

