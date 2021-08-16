U.S. markets closed

INVESTOR ALERT - Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) for Potential Securities Violations

·2 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations claims against Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR).

On May 13, 2021, Oscar Health reported an $87.4 million loss in the first quarter of 2021 as a publicly traded company even as revenue rose on new business and expansion into new markets to sell health insurance.

The results equal a loss of 98 cents per share, Oscar Health said. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was a loss of $26.3 million in the quarter.

The startup insurer fell short of Wall Street expectations, according to MarketWatch, but did report more members than expected.

Oscar Health officially went public in March. While its reach has continued to grow in terms of membership, the company has historically struggled to turn a profit.

If you currently own stock or options in Oscar Health, Inc. and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com .

About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com .

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660029/INVESTOR-ALERT--Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Oscar-Health-Inc-NYSEOSCR-for-Potential-Securities-Violations

