INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Arbitration for Robinhood Trading Restrictions; Traders with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow LLP, a premier securities litigation law firm, announces it is pursuing claims on behalf of traders using Robinhood who suffered losses in Gamestop (NYSE:GME), AMC (NYSE:AMC), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Naked Brands, Koss, or Express following Robinhood's decision to restrict trading.

During the week of January 25, 2021, the price of Gamestop stock increased over 200% due to a large number of individual traders buying the stock, and other stocks saw similar increases. On January 28, Robinhood announced it was restricting its traders from opening new positions in Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and other stocks. It allowed its customers to sell their positions only and closed other positions without warning. After Robinhood's announcement, the prices of Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and many other stocks Robinhood restricted plummeted.

Robinhood traders who held Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Naked Brands, Koss, or Express stock on January 27, 2021, are encouraged to sign up at https://clientconnect.labaton.com/case/robinhood-trading-restrictions/. Labaton Sucharow can analyze your claim and your losses, negotiate with the company, and pursue your claim in arbitration if necessary.

