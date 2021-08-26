U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.08
    -3.11 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,450.92
    +45.42 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,038.08
    -3.78 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.28
    -1.08 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3630
    +0.0210 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3719
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1180
    +0.1350 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,082.39
    -717.87 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.47
    -18.83 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.36
    -16.76 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Arbitration for Robinhood Trading Restrictions; Traders with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow LLP, a premier securities litigation law firm, announces it is pursuing claims on behalf of traders using Robinhood who suffered losses in Gamestop (NYSE:GME), AMC (NYSE:AMC), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Naked Brands, Koss, or Express following Robinhood's decision to restrict trading.

During the week of January 25, 2021, the price of Gamestop stock increased over 200% due to a large number of individual traders buying the stock, and other stocks saw similar increases. On January 28, Robinhood announced it was restricting its traders from opening new positions in Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and other stocks. It allowed its customers to sell their positions only and closed other positions without warning. After Robinhood's announcement, the prices of Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and many other stocks Robinhood restricted plummeted.

Robinhood traders who held Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Naked Brands, Koss, or Express stock on January 27, 2021, are encouraged to sign up at https://clientconnect.labaton.com/case/robinhood-trading-restrictions/. Labaton Sucharow can analyze your claim and your losses, negotiate with the company, and pursue your claim in arbitration if necessary.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at https://clientconnect.labaton.com/.

CONTACT:

Labaton Sucharow LLP
888-909-7222
info@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661230/INVESTOR-ALERT-Labaton-Sucharow-Pursuing-Arbitration-for-Robinhood-Trading-Restrictions-Traders-with-Losses-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Pre-product stock trading startup raises $10m, capitalising on red hot sector

    Shares.io, a start up founded earlier this year, pledges to deliver 'investing made social'.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After World's Largest Asset Manager Buys Stake? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Snowflake Stock Climbs As Revenue Tops Views On Customer Growth In Financial Services

    Snowflake stock climbed as second-quarter revenue growth decelerated from the previous quarter but topped analyst estimates.

  • Xpeng Reports Booming Sales, Sees Strong Deliveries As Exports Ramp Up

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng Motors reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss early Thursday as revenue skyrockets. It sees strong growth continuing in Q2 after expanding its exports to Europe. Xpeng stock fell slightly early Thursday.

  • Zoom Video Jumps, Dollar Tree Drops — And What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Thursday

    INVESTORS' SOAPBOX PM Stocks were set for a mostly lower open as markets wait for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to speak at the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting Friday.  Zoom Video Nordstrom Dollar Tree and Dollar General stocks were on the move.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • Lordstown Motors appoints auto sector veteran Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO

    The company's founder and largest shareholder Steve Burns resigned as chief executive officer in June following the board's conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg Research. The company, which previously warned it needs to raise additional funding, is hiring industry veteran Ninivaggi, who has also overseen Icahn Enterprises' automotive aftermarket service network and parts distribution businesses.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Tilray: Is MedMen the Right Fit? Analyst Weighs In

    Following its recent merger with fellow Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, Tilray (TLRY) made no secret of its ambition to gain a foothold in the lucrative U.S. pot market, even before federal legalization comes into play. The company came good on its promise last week when it announced an investment in MedMen (MMNFF). Tilray - along with partners - has purchased the optionality on convertible notes for $165.8 million, with Tilray holding 68% of notes/warrants. This should equate to a 21% stake

  • Lordstown Motors Has a New CEO. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors has a new CEO. The company named Daniel Ninivaggi as its new CEO Thursday morning, effective immediately. Lordstown (ticker: RIDE) shares were up 20% to $6.64 in premarket trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Bitcoin Eyes 200-Day MA Support as $2B Options Expiration Nears

    The max pain price for Friday's bitcoin options expiry is $44,000.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • Zoom Q2 Earnings to Rise Over 26%, Revenue to Jump Nearly 50%

    The San Jose, California-based communications technology company Zoom is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.16 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 26% from $0.92 per share seen in the same period a year ago.