INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Arbitration for Robinhood Trading Restrictions; Traders with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow LLP, a premier securities litigation law firm, announces it is pursuing claims on behalf of traders using Robinhood who suffered losses in Gamestop (NYSE:GME), AMC (NYSE:AMC), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Naked Brands, Koss, or Express following Robinhood's decision to restrict trading.

During the week of January 25, 2021, the price of Gamestop stock increased over 200% due to a large number of individual traders buying the stock, and other stocks saw similar increases. On January 28, Robinhood announced it was restricting its traders from opening new positions in Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and other stocks. It allowed its customers to sell their positions only and closed other positions without warning. After Robinhood's announcement, the prices of Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, and many other stocks Robinhood restricted plummeted.

Robinhood traders who held Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Naked Brands, Koss, or Express stock on January 27, 2021, are encouraged to sign up at https://clientconnect.labaton.com/case/robinhood-trading-restrictions/. Labaton Sucharow can analyze your claim and your losses, negotiate with the company, and pursue your claim in arbitration if necessary.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at https://clientconnect.labaton.com/.

CONTACT:
Labaton Sucharow LLP
888-909-7222
info@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658374/INVESTOR-ALERT-Labaton-Sucharow-Pursuing-Arbitration-for-Robinhood-Trading-Restrictions-Traders-with-Losses-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm

