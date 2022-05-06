U.S. markets closed

Investor Alert: Maxi Capital Ltd.

·2 min read

Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves.

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by Maxi Capital Ltd.

Investors have reported that Maxi Capital Ltd. (www.maxicapital.group) is making statements, through their representatives, that they are registered with IIROC. Maxi Capital Ltd., which claims to be an overseas crypto-asset trading platform, is not registered in Canada, and is not an IIROC-regulated dealer.

Certain crypto-assets have generated a lot of hype. All investors must be informed and ask themselves important questions before purchasing higher-risk investment products that do not trade on stock exchanges. Investors should know that crypto-asset trading platforms are not the same as regulated marketplaces and may be missing key investor protections.

IIROC-regulated investment firms and individuals must meet our high standards and deal fairly, honestly and in good faith with Canadian investors. We urge Canadian investors to exercise caution when dealing with non IIROC-regulated firms.

Canadian investors should always confirm investment firms are registered with IIROC or with the CSA.

Investors can also check the background, qualifications and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with IIROC by checking the free AdvisorReport.

About IIROC:

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/06/c7344.html

