INVESTOR ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) for Potential Securities Violations

·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by View, Inc. ('View' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:VIEW).

View disclosed on August 16, 2021, that it 'began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual.' On this news, shares of View dropped by more than 20% in intraday trading on August 17, 2021.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 18, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options of View, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663572/INVESTOR-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-View-Inc-NASDAQVIEW-for-Potential-Securities-Violations

    (Reuters) -Bank of America Corp on Friday replaced its finance chief and promoted three women to senior leadership roles in one of its biggest management shake-ups since the financial crisis. Alastair Borthwick, who heads the bank's global commercial banking unit, will replace longtime CFO Paul Donofrio, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a publicly released letter. Moynihan also signaled his plans to remain at the helm of the bank until the end of the decade, joining the likes of Morgan Stanley's James Gorman and JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon, in indicating an extended tenure.