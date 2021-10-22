U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.62
    -7.16 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,687.76
    +84.68 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,078.17
    -137.53 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.12
    -8.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.59
    +1.09 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    +13.80 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.27 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6570
    -0.0190 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5010
    -0.4870 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,657.34
    -2,139.34 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.77
    -55.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

INVESTOR ALERT: OCTOBER 26, 2021 HYRECAR, INC. (NASDAQ: HYRE) CLASS ACTION DEADLINE REMINDER: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HyreCar, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the October 26, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of HyreCar, Inc. ("HyreCar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYRE) from May 14, 2021 through August 10, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)
Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased HyreCar securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit HyreCar Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

According to the complaint, HyreCar issued materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations, and financial condition, which were known to, or recklessly disregarded by, the Defendants as follows: (a) that HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (b) that HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (c) that HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administer nd processing claims incurred from prior periods; (d) that HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (e) that HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (f) that, as a result of the foregoing, HyreCar's operations and prospects were misrepresented because the Company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar's purported gross margin, EBITDA and net loss trajectories.

On August 10, 2021, HyreCar announced disappointing results for the quarterly period ending on June 30, 2021, including a net loss of $9.3 million. HyreCar also disclosed it had incurred skyrocketing costs of revenue during the quarter primarily as a result of significantly higher insurance claims incidence.

On this news, the price of HyreCar shares fell almost 50%, to close at $9.85 per share on May 12, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased HyreCar securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/hyrecarinc-hyre-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-434/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-october-26-2021-hyrecar-inc-nasdaq-hyre-class-action-deadline-reminder-bernstein-liebhard-llp-reminds-investors-of-the-deadline-to-file-a-lead-plaintiff-motion-in-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-hy-301404059.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were falling 5.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT on Friday. The decline came after Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) initiated coverage on the stock with a sell rating. The investment firm set a price target for Moderna of $250, roughly 26% below the closing price on Thursday.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is on Fire Today

    The steel stock stunned the market with exceptionally strong third-quarter numbers.

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Why Snap, Facebook, and Pinterest Stocks Plunged Today

    Chaos struck the social-media sector Friday morning, with shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock sliding 3.4%, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) falling 5.5%, and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) collapsing 23% through 10:15 a.m. EDT. You won't be surprised to learn that it's the hardest hit of these three -- Snap -- that's the cause of the collapse. Last night after close of trading, Snap reported its Q3 2021 financial results.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Google Charges Higher Fees for Ads, Lawsuit Says. That’s Not Why Alphabet’s Stock Is Dropping.

    The search giant takes a cut of 22% to 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems, according to the lawsuit. Snap's sales guidance is responsible for the stock's drop.

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • Should You Investigate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) At US$1,497?

    Shopify Inc. ( NYSE:SHOP ) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As...

  • Want to Play the Trump SPAC? Consider the Warrants.

    The wild, Reddit-fueled trading in Digital World Acquisition — better known as the Trump SPAC — has left the company’s warrants as a cheap play on the surging stock. Shares of the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which plans to merge with former President Donald Trump’s new social media business, popped 91%, or $41.38, to $86.88 in heavy trading Friday after rising more than fourfold on Thursday. Digital World Acquisition ‘s warrants (DWACW), which can be exercised at $11.50 a share, were up 170%, or $19.30, to $30.59 in trading Friday.

  • Chipotle sizzles to earnings beat, Boston Beer posts Q3 loss on dwindling seltzer sales, Beyond Meat lowers revenue forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman break down how Chipotle, Boston Beer, VF Corp, and Beyond Meat are faring in Friday’s market.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.