An Investor's Guide to Trump's State of the Union

(Bloomberg) -- Clues on trade policy are likely to be top of mind for stocks investors watching President Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday. Trade remarks may influence equity sectors from footwear to auto parts and pharma stocks may be volatile if the president zeros in on drug costs reforms, while financials and housing are likely to be overlooked.

Trump is expected to reference a few areas “where both parties can agree” -- including prescription drug prices and infrastructure plans -- “but it is difficult to imagine the rhetoric turning into reality when Washington has struggled to keep the lights on,” Compass Point’s Isaac Boltansky tells Bloomberg. Boltansky expects the speech to focus on “economic growth, immigration, a few bipartisan mirages and the wall.” Still, this year’s speech may mean less for investors than it has in prior years, as the State of the Union has become “more pomp than policy,” he said.

Here’s what to watch:

Trade

“Next steps with China” are the most important trade point, Height Capital Markets’s Clayton Allen tells Bloomberg. He expects Trump will “aggressively claim concessions from the Chinese,” while discussions with the European Union are a “dark horse,” as “everyone seems to have let this go to the back burner, but there is still a lot of potential tension.” Allen also expects additional threats to pull out of Nafta in an attempt to force Congressional support for the USMCA, and “aggressive rhetoric around Venezuela, but no announcement of additional actions.”

Trade is likely to occupy “a substantial portion” of the speech, as legislative action from Congress during the next two years is unlikely, so Trump needs to prioritize “areas where he can enact change unilaterally,” Veda Partners director of economic policy research Henrietta Treyz says. She expects Trump to “leave the door open for further tariffs ... but message that progress is being made.”

It’s also possible Trump may focus on the USMCA in a bid for “flashy, attract headlines” that would trigger the “combustible momentum you’d need to get action from the House or Senate before July 2019,” Treyz said. The president may also indicate his willingness to impose tariffs on foreign automobile imports in an effort to “shore up the automobile industry to protect our national security.”

If Trump mentions Nafta, automakers and parts suppliers will be the names to watch: General Motors, Ford, and Dorman Products, Visteon Corp., Delphi Technologies, American Axle & Manufacturing, Standard Motor Products, Aptiv Plc and Cooper-Standard. Regarding relations with China, keep an eye on industrial companies Caterpillar Inc. and Boeing Co.

Commodity investors may find comments on trade talks with China of particular interest, as industrial metals, such as copper, have been whipsawed by concerns over demand from China as the trade war stings. They’ll be looking for hints ahead of Trump’s March 1 “hard deadline” in trade negotiations, and China’s Vice Premier Liu He’s upcoming Washington meetings.

Retail

If Trump can assure the U.S. and China are moving closer to a trade deal, “apparel and footwear companies will rally” as the probability of tariffs on finished goods eases, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Chen Grazutis said. That might also mean China’s economy will return to faster growth, “a positive for global brands that are counting on sales there.”

Companies including Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., Canada Goose Holdings, VF Corp., Abercrombie & Fitch, Gap Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., and PVH Corp. are a few apparel and footwear stocks with tariff exposure or that seek to expand in China.

Infrastructure

This will be a big area to watch as Trump is said to make a renewed push for spending in the sector, widely seen as a rare spot of bipartisanship in Washington. While the topic had been sidelined amid raging debates over tax reform and immigration, many experts see a plan making some inroads this year. Stocks to watch include Eagle Materials, Martin Marietta Materials, Emerson Electric, Eaton, Masco, Vulcan Materials, as well as railroad and airline companies.

Capital Alpha Partners’ Byron Callan said the address is an opportunity to highlight infrastructure as something to get done in 2019 after two years of little or no progress.

