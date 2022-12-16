U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,215.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,351.00
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.40
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.90
    -0.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1510
    -0.5890 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,404.85
    -332.56 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.39
    -7.37 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Investor calendar 2023

Merko Ehitus AS
·1 min read
Merko Ehitus AS
Merko Ehitus AS

In 2023 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:

Date

Event
  

9 February 2023

2022 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report

6 April 2023

Audited Annual Report 2022

5 May 2023

2023 3 months unaudited interim report

3 August 2023

2023 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report

2 November 2023

2023 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report


The annual general meeting of shareholders for approval of 2022 annual report will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Exact time and location will be notified accordingly.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.


Recommended Stories