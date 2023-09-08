Investor Concerns Dragged Post Holdings (POST)

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Mid Cap Strategy” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio delivered positive results in the second quarter while modestly trailing the Russell Midcap Index. The healthcare holdings positively contributed to the relative performance while the information technology and materials holdings trailed benchmark peers. The fund returned 6.76% (net) in Q2 compared to 9.10% for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the strategy to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Capital Mid Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) is a consumer-packaged goods holding company. On September 7, 2023, Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) stock closed at $85.67 per share. One-month return of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was -2.63%, and its shares lost 2.85% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has a market capitalization of $5.245 billion.

Diamond Hill Capital Mid Cap Strategy made the following comment about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Other bottom contributors included Ciena, Sensata Technologies and Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Growing investor concerns about a weakening consumer environment weighed on diversified consumer products group Post Holdings in the quarter."

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) at the end of second quarter which was 28 in the previous quarter.

