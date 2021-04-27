INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: National Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) ("Lordstown Motors" or "the Company") for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares or options between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the litigation partner assigned to the matter, David Schwartz via email at david@labaton.com or using the toll free number (800) 321-0476.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Lordstown's supposed orders were in fact non-binding. Many of the customers who made these purported pre-orders either could not afford the vehicles, or would not have need of the Company's Endurance truck. The Company is not "on track" to enter production of the Endurance in September 2021. In fact, the first test run of the vehicle resulted in it being engulfed in fire. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Lordstown, investors suffered damages.
About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com
SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642627/INVESTOR-DEADLINE-ALERT-National-Litigation-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-Lordstown-Motors-Corp-RIDE-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-500000-to-Contact-the-Firm