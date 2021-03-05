U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:EH) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 19, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. EHang's approvals in North America and Europe for the EH216 were for use as a drone and not as a passenger vehicle. The Company's purported relationship with its primary customer is in fact fraudulent. In fact, the Company has only collected on a small fraction of its reported sales since December 2019. The Company's manufacturing facilities appeared empty, lacking both advanced manufacturing equipment and employees. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about EHang, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633741/INVESTOR-DEADLINE-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-EHang-Holdings-Limited-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-500000-to-Contact-the-Firm

