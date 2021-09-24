U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -5.93 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,729.70
    -35.12 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,980.60
    -71.65 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.63
    -4.41 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.77
    +0.47 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4490
    +0.0390 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3666
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7350
    +0.4340 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,031.63
    -1,809.95 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.10
    -58.96 (-5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.98
    -23.37 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Investor Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) (“Zymergen”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Zymergen on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Zymergen’s April 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/zymergen-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=zymergen

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Toll free (844) 887-9500

Zymergen uses a process it calls “biofacturing” to create products that purportedly combine the design and manufacturing efficiency of biological processes with technology’s ability to rapidly iterate and control diverse functions. Its first product is called Hyaline, an optical film designed for electronic companies to use for display touch sensors, which will purportedly enable customers to make foldable touchscreens and high density flexible printed circuits.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers’ processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, Zymergen overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Zymergen’s product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Zymergen’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zymergen investors may, no later than October 4, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Tesla's German landing will fuel competition - Volkswagen CEO

    The planned opening of Tesla's first gigafactory in Europe later this year will force local industry to step up its game, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Friday. Diess' comments, made on Twitter https://twitter.com/Herbert_Diess/status/1441392942787137539, come as Tesla continues work on its plant in Gruenheide, near Berlin, as it awaits final building approval for the 5.8 billion euro ($6.8 billion) site.

  • Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges - sources

    (Reuters) -Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve the bank fraud case against her, according to sources familiar with the matter, in a process that should allow her to leave Canada. Meng is expected to appear virtually in a hearing scheduled for later on Friday in Brooklyn federal court. The deferred prosecution agreement, reported first by Reuters, pertains only to Meng and U.S. charges remain against the company, according to another person familiar with the matter.

  • Delivery workers in New York City will be paid a minimum wage

    New York City is giving a raise to food delivery workers. The New York City Council passed a “minimum per trip payment” today (Sept. 23) as part of a series of bills aimed at improving working conditions for app-based delivery workers. The measures also address longstanding problems for the city’s estimated 65,000 food delivery workers have faced, including access to restaurant bathrooms, limiting the distance for deliveries, and disclosing gratuity policies to workers.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • JPMorgan agrees to pay $15.7 million to settle spoofing lawsuit

    JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $15.7 million in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options. The settlement disclosed late Wednesday night stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into illegal trading in futures and precious metals markets, known as spoofing. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.

  • White House Weighs Invoking Defense Law to Get Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering invoking a Cold War-era national security law to force companies in the semiconductor supply chain to provide information on inventory and sales of chips, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc d

  • Why Costco is rationing toilet paper and paper towels again, and what it says about supply chains everywhere

    Costco Wholesale Corp. is rationing sales of certain items as shoppers snap up merchandise like it’s 2020 all over again. Raymond James was also upbeat, maintaining its outperform stock rating and raising its target price to $490 from $460.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $13.70 amid overall market strength as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision to keep rates unchanged. Markets also rebound following recent weakness driven by China volatility. Ford shares are trading higher by 7.6% over the past month despite markets pulling back in September following August's strength. Ford and Redwood Materials also yesterday announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic

  • Former Advisor Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison Over Massive Fraud

    Though barred from the industry more than a decade ago, Daryl Bank allegedly swindled hundreds of investors, many of whom were retirees, according to federal prosecutors.

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.

  • Future of Apple TV+ amid Emmy wins, ‘Ted Lasso’ success

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to discuss the potential IATSE union strike and the latest developments in the streaming world.

  • U.K. Sees Fuel Rush; Shell Reschedules Deliveries: Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government, already grappling with a crisis in the electricity market, is trying to stop drivers panic buying gasoline as queues build up outside some service stations in southeast England. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Re

  • Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Are Rising

    Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher amid a rise in the 10-year treasury yield. Stocks across sectors have gained for the session as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision. Stocks also continue to rebound following Monday's selloff, which was driven by volatility in Chinese markets. Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States. The company is split into four primary segm

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers

    The airline said it has reported more than 600 people to the Federal Aviation Administration.