INVESTOR DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bit Digital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

March 15, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Bit Digital, Inc. ("Bit Digital" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:BTBT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 22, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Bit Digital overstated the size and capability of its bitcoin mining operation. Based on this fact, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Bit Digital, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
https://schallfirm.com/

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635423/INVESTOR-DEADLINE-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Bit-Digital-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

