INVESTOR DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MultiPlan Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against MultiPlan Corporation ("MultiPlan" or "the Company") f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III ("Churchill III" or the "Company") (NYSE:MPLN) for violations of the securities laws

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''),and all holders of Churchill III Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill III's merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, "MultiPlan") consummated in October 2020 (the "Merger") are encouraged to contact the firm before April 26, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. MultiPlan was losing tens of millions of dollars in sales to NaviGuard, a competitor built by one of its largest customers. NaviGuard threatened 35% of the Company's sales and 80% of its levered cash flows by 2022. The sales decline leading up to the Merger was not caused by "idiosyncratic" customer behaviors, but by deterioration in demand and increased competition. In fact, the Company was set to face continued troubles including deteriorating pricing dynamics following the Merger. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about MultiPlan, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

