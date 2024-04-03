Investor and developer Kay Yang faces felony charges for filing false documents

Investor and developer Kay X. Yang is facing four felony charges of criminal slander of title.

A Milwaukee-area investor and developer under federal investigation for alleged money laundering and wire fraud is facing new state felony charges that she filed false documents.

Kay X. Yang, 42, is charged with four counts of criminal slander of title, according to Ozaukee County Circuit Court records.

The false documents include a lien claiming $4 million was owed for improvements and maintenance at her former Mequon home − which was sold in 2022 through foreclosure.

Other false liens included $11.1 million against the Ozaukee County Sheriff and $2.4 million against Halloin Law Group.

There were other false filings tied to her former Mequon house in an attempt to cloud the title − and make it impossible for the new owners to resell the property, the complaint said.

Yang's cash bail was set at $100,000 by Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Paul Malloy at a Tuesday hearing.

Yang told Malloy several friends and family, including members of Milwaukee's Enduring Love International Church, were in the gallery to post bail.

Malloy said they must provide affidavits about the source of the cash − to ensure the money wasn't a "product of illicit behavior."

Yang said the bail would be posted by "good citizens."

"I have a lot of people who love me," she said.

Yang also repeatedly referred to herself as "an honorable woman" who's being "held hostage."

Among those attending the hearing were Internal Revenue Service agents.

A search warrant affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in 2022 said Yang was the subject of a criminal investigation for alleged money laundering and wire fraud.

Yang, who operated Mequon-based Xaphhire LLC, was ordered in 2023 to repay $4.06 million to investors, and pay the same amount as a fine, after using investment funds to finance her lifestyle − including casino gambling, luxury cars, and trips to Hawaii, Thailand, Cancun and Las Vegas.

"Kay and Xapphire must be held accountable for their pervasive and knowing violations" of federal securities law, U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller said in the ruling.

That judgment remains unpaid, according to federal court records.

Yang raised at least $16.5 million from approximately 70 investors in at least eight states through two fraudulent offerings from around April 2017 through April 2021, the ruling said.

Most are Hmong-American, including some who do not speak English as a first language and "were not sophisticated investors," Stadtmueller wrote.

Yang also operated 5xen Asian Super Market, 6300 N. 76th St. − leaving a once-thriving business in dire straits after she halted her 2020 expansion plans.

Now known as Phongsavan Asian Market, it's again being operated by Pai Yang (no relation to Kay Yang) − who's working to rebuild the business.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee-area investor/developer charged with filing false documents