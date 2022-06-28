Investor ESG Software Market Share to hit $1.49Bn, Globally, by 2028 - Premium Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

The investor ESG software market size was valued at US$489.15 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$1.49 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2021–2028.

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Investor ESG Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software and Services) and Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium Enterprise), and Geography” The global investor ESG software market growth is driven by increasing government initiative to promote ESG investment and the value of ESG-related traded investment products available to institutional and retail investors has surpassed US$1 trillion and is rapidly increasing across financial markets.





Market Size Value in US$ 489.15 Million in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 1.49 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 15.4% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 127 No. Tables 63 No. of Charts & Figures 69 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component and Enterprise Size, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing has become popular over the last decade, with some estimation that the value of professionally managed portfolios that incorporate key elements of ESG evaluations to surpass US$ 17.5 trillion globally. Moreover, the value of ESG-related traded investment products available to institutional and retail investors has surpassed US$1 trillion and is rapidly increasing across financial markets. Increasing government initiatives across regions such as Europe, APAC, and North America is influencing in ESG investing over the years, which, in turn is promoting the adoption of investor ESG software.

The investor ESG software market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and geography. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. In 2020, the software segment accounted for a significant share in the global market. In terms of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprise. In 2020, the large enterprise segment accounted for a significant share in the market. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, the Europe segment accounted for a significant share in the global investor ESG software market.





In March 2021, the European Union laid down regulations that would enforce fund managers who market environmental, social, and governance (ESG) financial products to show exactly how they meet the specific standards. The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) is a part of the EU's Green Deal efforts to encourage genuine sustainable investment by requiring ESG products, to reveal how their sustainably labelled products can fix climate change. Additionally, other government bodies such as the Chinese government had set a deadline by the end of 2020 for mandatory disclosures for listed firms, but due to the pandemic, this has been pushed to 2021. Further, President Xi declared China's target of becoming carbon-neutral by 2060, accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy. Thus, the above-mentioned government initiatives to implement sustainable investments across the countries are influencing the adoption of technologies for proper analysis, thereby propelling the growth of the investor ESG software market.





The development of cloud computing has enabled banks to develop strong trade finance architecture to maximize profitability. Within trade finance and other business transaction banking services, the financial institutes are seeking to gain the benefits from lower-cost private cloud solutions. These cloud solutions provide dedicated tools with strong security controls while freeing both customers and banks from expensive IT investments. Cloud computing provides an approach to strengthen capacity or add competencies on the existing platform without investing in new infrastructure, licensing new software, or training new personnel. Moreover, cloud computing covers any pay-per-use or subscription-based service that extends IT’s existing competencies. The cloud-based solution eliminates the need to develop secure remote connections, such as virtual private networks regulating the speed. Thus, the solution’s low-cost deployment and maintenance are significantly driving the trade finance software market in developed and developing countries.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Investor ESG Software Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the novel coronavirus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human’s movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has adversely affected economies and countless industries in various countries.

The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

The governments of several countries across the world have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease. Hence, organizations across both developed and developing countries are adopting investor ESG software amid the outbreak pandemic to extract sustainable investment profiles of customers, accelerate sustainable and responsible growth, and mitigate enterprise risk. This scenario is enhancing the growth of the investor ESG software market during the COVID-19 outbreak.





