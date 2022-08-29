Investor ESG Software Market Size CAGR of 15.7% And Reach USD 2,011 Million Revenue By 2030 Owing to Increasing Government Initiatives To Endorse ESG Investments

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Investor ESG Software Market Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

London, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global investor ESG software market size accounted for USD 558 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 2,011 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forthcoming period from 2022 to 2030.



Investor ESG Software Market Report Key Highlights

Global investor ESG software market size was valued US$ 558 Million in 2021 and projected to grow at CAGR 15.7% from 2022 to 2030

North America investor ESG software market led with more than 30% market share in 2021

Asia Pacific investor ESG software market is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Expanding urbanization, strong BFSI and retail industry, and increasing consumer income level in Asia Pacific make it an incredibly potential industry for the rapid development of investor ESG software market

Rise in federal environmental programs and regulations, combined with an increase in millennials in the workforce is likely propel the investor ESG software market growth





Investor ESG Software Market Report Coverage:

Parameter Investor ESG Software Market Investor ESG Software Market Size 2021 USD 558 Million Investor ESG Software Market Forecast 2030 USD 2,011 Million Investor ESG Software Market CAGR During 2022 – 2030 15.7% Investor ESG Software Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Investor ESG Software Market Base Year 2021 Investor ESG Software Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Deployment, By Component, By Enterprise Size, And By Geography Investor ESG Software Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Emex Software Ltd, Locus Technologies, Fincite Gmbh, Wolters Kluwer NV, IsoMetrix Software, Ltd., OpenInvest, Dynamo Software, Inc., Envizi, Greenstone+ Ltd., Intelex Technologies, ULC, Cority Software Inc., and EnHelix Software Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3080

Story continues

In recent years, ESG investment has emerged dramatically as organizations, institutions, governments, and a wide range of stakeholders attempt to address crucial challenges such as environmental harm, discrimination, climate change, as well as social inequality. As a result, the acceptance and implementation of sustainable ESG investing solutions are predicted to rise, propelling the investor ESG software market shares in the approaching years.

Financial institutions or organizations have used Investor ESG software to build survey questionnaires and data collection in order to collect consistent, comprehensive, and relevant ESG performance measurements from assets and funds. Investor ESG software is an advanced Software-as-a-Service system for optimizing ESG programs in order to enhance corporate objectives and screen transactions. ESG investing, often known as "sustainable investing," describes the characteristics of a sustainable, responsible, or social investment and is employed by shareholders and the financial industry to evaluate business conduct in order to predict a company's future financial success. Furthermore, businesses are implementing ESG technologies to evaluate comprehensive investment studies in order to make better investment strategies.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/investor-esg-software-market

Global Investor ESG Software Market Analysis

Due to recent global crises, ESG investing has gained some impressive thrust overall in the industry. Sustainable investing is usually believed to be the integration of the investment strategy and crucial decision-making to environmental, economic, and governance (ESG) concerns. With the sustainability crisis' escalating as a result of the Corona virus epidemic, investors and policymakers are lifting their boots to prioritize a sustainable investment strategy. To ensure that an organization is operating efficiently on ESG and is environmentally friendly, all investors must be considered the most appropriate investing software. This is driving the expansion of the investor ESG software market size. With a rising number of millennials and Gen Z stepping into the workforce, ESG investment and the use of sustainable technologies for investing are expanding at a rapid rate. Furthermore, the increase in federal environmental programs and regulations, combined with an increase in millennials in the workforce as an investor base across emerging and developed countries, is a crucial factor that will likely propel the investor ESG software market growth in the coming years.

Investor ESG Software Market Segmentation

The global investor ESG software market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on deployment, component, and enterprises size. In terms of the deployment, the market is separated into on-premise, and cloud. Based on the component, the market is classified into services, and software. By enterprises size, the industry is divided into small & medium enterprise, and large enterprise.

Global Investor ESG Software Market Regional Outlook

The global investor ESG software market is divided into five geographic regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the investor ESG software market forecast, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the market over the next several years. This region's expanding urbanization, strong BFSI and retail industry expansion, and increasing consumer income level make it an incredibly potential industry for the rapid development of the Asia-Pacific investor ESR software market. Furthermore, increasing investments of government and private enterprises across Asia-Pacific have influenced ESG spending over the decades, supporting the usage of investor ESG software market trends.

Additionally, some regulatory agencies, such as the Chinese government, had set a target for required disclosures for selected companies by the end of 2020, but due to the epidemic, this has been postponed to 2021. In addition, President Xi announced China's goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2060, expediting the shift towards a low-carbon civilization. As a result of the above governments and international organizations executing sustainable investments across nations, the adoption of new technologies for adequate research is impacting the development of the investor ESG software market. This is fueling the expansion of the Asia-Pacific investor ESG software market.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3080

Investor ESG Software Market Players

Some of the prominent investor ESG software market companies are Emex Software Ltd, Locus Technologies, Enablon, Fincite Gmbh, Wolters Kluwer NV, IsoMetrix Software, Ltd., OpenInvest, Dynamo Software, Inc., Envizi, Greenstone+ Ltd., Workiva Inc., Intelex Technologies, ULC, Cority Software Inc., and EnHelix Software

Furthermore, competitors in the investor ESG software market are focused on significant growth tactics such as acquisition and merger operations and strategic alliances with technology providers to expand their portfolios and global reach. The following are some additional significant advancement in the global investor ESG software market:

In April 2021, Enablon and EY launched an ESG reporting and management alternative built on Enablon's cloud technology platform to assist enterprises with end-to-end ESG data tracking and reporting.

In March 2021, Workiva Inc. expanded its footprint of its cloud-based platform's functionalities in order to help businesses address the rapidly shifting environmental, social, and governance reporting (ESG) scenario with a suitable ESG solution.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of investor ESG software market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of investor ESG software market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in global investor ESG software market?

Which region held the largest share in investor ESG software market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of investor ESG software market?

Who is the largest end user of investor ESG software market?

What will be the investor ESG software market value in 2030?





Browse More Press Releases@

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases





Browse Similar Topics on Software Category:

The global data privacy software market size accounted for USD 1,692 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 35,088 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 40.2%.

The global application development software market size accounted for USD 187 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 1,628 Billion by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 27.4%.

The global anti-plagiarism software market size was valued at USD 737 million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 4,806 million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 23.3%.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +1 347 474 3864

India: +91 8983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com



