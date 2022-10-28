Investor ESG Software Market Size to Grow by USD 525.71 Mn, Steady Growth in Corporate Data Volumes to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investor ESG Software Market by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Investor ESG Software Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The steady growth in corporate data volumes is driving the growth of the market. Digitization has many benefits, such as more efficient resource planning, which has increased the adoption of digital technologies. Many organizations are compelled to store this data securely to improve efficiency at a low cost. Hence, a cost-effective cloud-based information management infrastructure offers a viable option is such cases. It offers advantages such as minimal IT infrastructure support and the ease of leveraging cloud-based data across organizations. Such factors are expected to drive the adoption of investor ESG software among organizations during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: High initial capital investments are challenging market growth. High expenditure is required to replace existing infrastructure with EHS infrastructure. Hence, a large amount of capital is needed for infrastructure investments in EHS solutions, which limits the growth of the global investor ESG software market. The difficulty in integrating ESG software with the ERP systems of enterprises is another significant challenge in the market. ESG standards are involved in most of the operational activities of an enterprise. The advantages of EHS standards can be achieved by integrating them with an ERP system. However, this integration is challenging, as the IT infrastructure of a company may not support the investor ESG software. These factors may challenge the market growth during the forecast period

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the on-premise segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Many users are adopting on-premises-based investor ESG software, as it helps reduce energy use. Moreover, on-premises investor ESG software provides high system security when compared to public cloud offerings. These factors are driving the growth of this segment.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the investor ESG software market in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned

Cority Software Inc.

Diligent Corp.

Dynamo Software Inc.

EKA Software Solutions

Emex Software Ltd.

EnHelix Inc.

Envizi

FactSet Research Systems Inc.

Fincite GmbH

Goby Inc.

Greenstoneplus Ltd.

Intelex Technologies

IsoMetrix group of companies

Locus Technologies

Open Invest Co.

Refinitiv

Sphera Solutions Inc.

Vervantis Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Workiva Inc.

Investor ESG Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 525.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cority Software Inc., Diligent Corp., Dynamo Software Inc., EKA Software Solutions, Emex Software Ltd., EnHelix Inc., Envizi, FactSet Research Systems Inc., Fincite GmbH, Goby Inc., Greenstoneplus Ltd., Intelex Technologies, IsoMetrix group of companies, Locus Technologies, Open Invest Co., Refinitiv, Sphera Solutions Inc., Vervantis Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workiva Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

