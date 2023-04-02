U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.75
    -11.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,470.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,215.25
    -86.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.10
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.24
    +4.57 (+6.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.80
    -8.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0817
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2295
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9750
    +0.1780 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,124.22
    -283.06 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.21
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,155.50
    +114.02 (+0.41%)
     

Investor Fears Over Inflation, Growth Reignited by OPEC+ Move

Matthew Burgess
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Just as investors put the banking crisis in the rear-view mirror, OPEC+’s unexpected output cut has reignited fears of more persistent consumer cost pressures and the risk it may delay an end of central bank hiking cycles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Stocks are likely to drop as higher oil prices from the production cut crimp growth, strategists said Monday. However, they suggested it may be difficult for the market to price additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Here’s the initial take of some strategists and analysts:

Rude Awakening

“The OPEC+ production cut is another reminder that the inflation genie is not back in the bottle,” said Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard Ltd. in New York. Together with the increased energy demand from China, this move increases the risk of more persistent inflation. It also likely limits the latitude central banks might have to relax monetary policy even if the economy slows.”

“For equity investors, this could be a rude awakening, as markets imply a Goldilocks outlook of reduced discount rates but no recession. Bond markets have been more sober in assessing recession risk, but perhaps too optimistic in terms of the likely central bank response to weakening growth. Today’s decision makes the outlook more complex for investors across the board.”

Fed Dilemma

“Since inflation is likely to remain the biggest driver of the Fed’s monetary policy, the market will be less likely to assume an early shift to lower rates or a faster pace of rate cuts,” said Hidehiro Joke, a strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. “However, the OPEC+ production cut report alone is unlikely to foster expectations of a prolonged rate hike, as was the case prior to the recent financial turmoil. Therefore, it will be difficult for the market to aggressively price in an additional rate hikes by the Fed.”

Growth Drag

“Stocks will trade lower today,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Australia. “Coming on top of the fallout of the banking crisis which is expected to lead to tighter credit and slower growth, higher energy prices will also weigh on growth and likely to take some of the steam out of last weeks rebound in equity markets.”

Oil Bulls

The production cuts are bullish for oil and “will help to drive Brent faster back to $100 per barrel as global jet fuel demand revives,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AG. “It’s easy to cut when there is limited risk for loss of market share to US shale oil as growth there slows. More market power to OPEC+ and higher oil prices is the natural consequence of fading US shale oil growth.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US sees OPEC+ output cuts as unadvisable

    "We don’t think cuts are advisable at this moment given market uncertainty - and we’ve made that clear," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said. The cuts of an additional 1.16 million barrels per day were aimed at supporting market stability and were seen by some analysts as helping crude oil prices extend their rally from 15-month lows touched in mid-March. "We’re focused on prices for American consumers, not barrels, and prices have come down significantly since last year, more than $1.50 per gallon from their peak last summer," the NSC spokesperson said.

  • Cineworld to Raise $2.26 Billion as Part of Restructuring Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Indebted theater chain Cineworld Group Plc aims to raise $2.26 billion as part of its plan to shave debt and exit bankruptcy. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandThe capital raise will comprise of a first lien

  • Cineworld looks to raise $2.26 billion to emerge from bankruptcy - filing

    The fundraising will consist of a first lien senior secured debt credit facility of $1.46 billion and issuance of new common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $800 million, according the filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District of Texas. Cineworld filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in September to try to restructure its debt after being hit by the pandemic and a lack of blockbuster movies.

  • OPEC+ announces surprise oil production cut that could lead to higher prices at pump

    A group of OPEC and OPEC+ countries led by Saudi Arabia, Iraq and UAE announced voluntary oil production cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day in a surprise move.

  • Oil soars more than $5/bbl, jolted by surprise OPEC+ output cuts

    Oil prices jumped more than $5 a barrel on Monday's open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability. The group known as OPEC+ had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2 million bpd until December. The pledges bring the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd according to Reuters calculations, equal to 3.7% of global demand.

  • Global Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s grip on global food supply is tightening after two of the biggest international traders said they would halt grain purchases for export from the country. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandThe exit o

  • That Style, Again? How Shopping Got So Boring

    Fresh merchandise gives consumers a reason to buy—and without it, sales suffer. Here’s what happened after manufacturers and retailers hit pause on innovating.

  • Tesla sales rise 36% in first quarter, following price cuts

    The first quarter sales were a record for the company. The price cuts appeared to have raised demand despite increasing interest rates designed to slow the economy and curb inflation. Analysts are watching to see if the price drops cut into the company's profit and margins per vehicle. Tesla says it will release first-quarter earnings after the markets close on April 19.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.

  • Tesla Q1 deliveries beat expectations as China helps boost sales

    Tesla said Sunday it delivered 422,875 electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, just beating Wall Street estimates of around 420,000 units. The delivery and production numbers are record results for the EV maker. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Tesla delivered 405,278 and produced 439,701 units.

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin Thesis Becomes Amazon Best Seller

    The 350-page report asserts that Bitcoin could be used by nation-states as a cyber-security tool.

  • Oil prices surge, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023. The latest reductions could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2023

    While growth stocks have been hampered by rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, these companies prove that growth can still be achieved in this tough macro environment. The statistics in the tables below are as of March 27.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'