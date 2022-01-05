U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,778.24
    -15.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,870.91
    +71.26 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,421.82
    -200.90 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.39
    -22.49 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.35
    +1.36 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    +10.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    +0.0110 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0072 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0140
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.90
    -12.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Investor Fraud Alert on Florida-Based PROCAP Investments, LLC

Lerman Law Firm
·1 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lerman Law Firm (Cathy Jackson Lerman, PA) is issuing this nationwide Investor Fraud Alert on PROCAP Investments, LLC, a Florida company which was administratively dissolved in 2018.

PROCAP is owned by Florida resident David Coriaty (a/k/a David Columbo, a/k/a Tony Columbo). Coriaty was CEO of now-defunct Hawk Systems, Inc. based in Palm Beach County, a company the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office determined was an organized scheme to defraud or Ponzi scheme. In addition to assuming false identities, Coriaty often poses as a wealthy entrepreneur and former Miami Dolphins player to entice his targets into investing in his fraudulent schemes.

This FRAUD WARNING concerns PROCAP’S fraudulent investment solicitations dating from 2011 to the present, which may include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Investment in ownership of a biometric device patent purportedly worth millions of dollars which, in fact, is a Hawk Systems patent that was never owned by PROCAP.

  • Investment in purchase and sale of nonexistent COVID-19 PPE.

  • Investment in purchase and sale of nonexistent COVID-19 vaccine products.

  • Investment in nonexistent offshore manufacturing facilities for COVID-19 vaccine products.

  • Investment in professional sports teams or athletes who are not now, or ever were clients of PROCAP.

  • Investment in Hawk Systems, Inc. or its affiliated companies.

Private investors and members of the public – especially elderly citizens – who may have been victimized in these fraudulent investment schemes are urged to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency.

Victims, witnesses and whistleblowers needing assistance may contact Cathy Lerman, Esq. at The Lerman Law Firm at 954-332-1143 or via email at clerman@lermanfirm.com. The Lerman Law Firm provides Investor Fraud Alerts as a public service.


Recommended Stories

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares are down 6% in early trading Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Why Did Shares of Block Drop 22.5% in December?

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, dropped 22.5% in December, mostly due to Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) falling price. Block is a fintech leader that investors are now closely associating with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The company's Cash App allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why DigitalOcean Stock Crashed More Than 20% in December

    Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) crashed 20.3% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It appears investors have soured on expensive stocks like this and are actively betting they'll go down to more reasonable valuations. Considering there wasn't any other news to report during the month to explain this outsize drop, it seems investor sentiment was the primary driver of DigitalOcean's stock price.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Hut 8 Mining Holds 5,518 Self Mined Bitcoin in Reserve as of December 31, 2021; Provides Monthly Production Update for December 2021; Announces US$30 million Equipment Financing with Trinity Capital

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Ignore Tesla and Apple Stock for Massive Returns in Tech, Says UBS. Look Here Instead.

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and others will continue to have significant influence on indexes. But look elsewhere for outsize tech returns, UBS says.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in six of 11 […]

  • 11 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best communication stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In. Supply chain threats loomed large over the communications sector in 2021 and complicated the post-pandemic economic recovery as smartphone shipments […]

  • Why UiPath Stock Fell Almost 11% in December

    What happened Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 10.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock fell early in the month after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2022.

  • Stocks in focus: MillerKnoll, Adobe, Salesforce, Beyond Meat

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre detail furniture company MillerKnoll down 5% after the company missed estimates, Adobe and Salesforce shares falling after UBS downgraded the stocks, and Beyond Meat making its debut at KFC.

  • 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Buy After 21% Stock Price Drop

    Salesforce is paving the way for companies to transform operations digitally, and the stock drop offers a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.