Newgame SA

Geneva, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor group NewGAMe and Bruellan discloses 7.5 per cent

stake in GAM Holding AG

Geneva, 27 April 2023 – NewGAMe SA, a company controlled by Rock Investment, a subsidiary of NJJ Holding, the personal holding company of Xavier Niel, and Bruellan, an independent provider of global wealth management solutions, today announce that they have formed a group (the “Group”) with the sole purpose of coordinating certain decisions in relation to the participants' stake in GAM Holding AG (“GAM” or the “Company”).

The Group holds or has the right to exercise voting rights attached to a combined amount of c.12 million shares in GAM, representing approximately 7.5 per cent of the issued share capital.

The Group is led by Albert Saporta, a hedge fund industry veteran with 40 years’ experience in global financial markets, who also serves as the director of NewGAMe. The leadership of NewGAMe and Bruellan have significant experience of the global asset management and wealth management industries, as well as corporate turnarounds.

The Group has invested in GAM because there is an opportunity to restore the Company’s reputation as a best-in-class asset management firm. The Group is convinced that GAM’s shares are undervalued and offer significant upside to shareholders if the Company can complete a successful turnaround and prioritise core businesses of UHNW wealth management and specialist asset management within a more efficient corporate structure.

The Group is convinced that any strategic transaction recommended by GAM's board of directors must reflect this potential.





Media contacts

Cornelia Schnepf – FinElk

newgam@finelk.eu

info@newgam.ch

www.newgam.ch





About NewGAMe

NewGAMe SA is a Geneva-based company owned by a number of investors with experience in the financial sector. It is controlled by Rock Investment, a French-incorporated entity that is owned by NJJ Holding, the personal holding company of Xavier Niel. Albert Saporta, a hedge fund industry veteran with 40 years’ experience in global financial markets, serves as the director of NewGAMe SA.

Story continues

About Bruellan

Bruellan SA is an independent provider of global wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is located in Geneva, Lausanne, Crans-Montana and Verbier.

https://www.bruellan.ch/



