Investor Matthew J. Bruderman Announces Acquisition of HMS Productions by Meridian Brands

New York, NY, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor Matthew J. Bruderman today announced that Meridian Brands has acquired the business of HMS Productions, a longtime industry leader in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded and private label women's apparel. Meridian Brands is a portfolio company of Sandy Hill Investors, the Bruderman’s merchant banking division.

“We are at a defining moment in our company. Bringing together top leadership, vision and a proven track record for developing well-made, great fitting clothing at a great value,” stated Bruderman, chairman of Sandy Hill Investors and Meridian Brands Board Vice Chairman. “Meridian Brands clearly resonates with our consumers and retail partners, selling tens of millions of units per year through the world's largest retailers. With the pandemic in our rear view mirror, new technology, and top management, we now have the necessary framework to take Meridian Brands to a new level of growth.”

“We believe this partnership is an important step in our medium-long term growth strategy. We welcome the opportunity to partner with Matt Bruderman and the Sandy Hill Investors team,” said Jean Lewis, Chief Financial Officer of Meridian Brands. “Finding an investment partner with strong industry knowledge, and operational and omni-channel expertise is an asset to the Company as we leverage our current platform to take Meridian to the next level.”

With rich experience across multiple categories and classifications, deep knowledge, and trusted relationships at all levels of retail distribution, Meridian Brands carries forward the core values and best practices that made HMS Productions so successful and respected for more than thirty years, since 1986.

About Meridian Brands

Meridian Brands is an industry leader in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded and private label women's apparel. With a portfolio led by seasoned talent across creative, product development, production, operations, and commerce, the company has the resources, capabilities and understanding of consumers and trends to meet the needs of an ever changing retail landscape.

About Sandy Hill Investors

Sandy Hill Investors is the private investment affiliate of Bruderman. Led by Matthew J. Bruderman, Sandy Hill Investors believes in bold companies and visionary founders focused on improving the way we live, work, and do business. For more information, please visit www.sandyhillinvestors.com

About Matthew J. Bruderman

Matthew J. Bruderman is an investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He leads his family’s multi-generational financial services business, which includes a registered broker dealer, a registered investment advisor, and an insurance agency. He is the Chairman of Sandy Hill Investors, his family’s merchant banking division that owns businesses in healthcare, consumer products, media, entertainment, and real estate. As the Chairman of the Bruderman family office, he leads its charitable foundations and philanthropic activities.

