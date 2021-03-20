U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9010
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,918.77
    +19.27 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important April 20 Deadline – IMVT, HSACU, HSAC, HSACW

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ: IMVT, HSACU, HSAC, HSACW) between October 2, 2019 and February 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Immunovant securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Immunovant class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2044.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had performed inadequate due diligence into Immunovant Sciences Ltd. prior to the merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues with IMVT-1401; (2) IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating thyroid eye disease (TED) and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA); (3) the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401’s prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Immunovant class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2044.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street ends mixed as Treasury yields pause

    The Nasdaq ended higher on Friday, lifted by Facebook and energy shares, while the S&P 500 lost ground as U.S. Treasury yields took a break from a recent surge. However, the Nasdaq is still about 6% below its Feb. 12 all-time closing high as technology and high-growth stocks have lost favor in recent months, with their valuations looking less attractive as Treasury yields rise.

  • Indian shares end higher in volatile trade; Future Group firms slide

    Indian shares recovered from early losses to end higher on Friday in a volatile session, as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields from 14-month highs brought back some risk appetite into the market, which has fallen nearly 2% this week. U.S. bond yields on Friday edged off the 14-month highs reached the day before. India's two main stock exchanges posted their first weekly decline in three on a fresh surge in domestic COVID-19 cases and rising U.S. bond yields.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • I’m 64, single, considering retirement after fighting cancer — I have $1.6 million. Should I retire?

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@MarketWatch.com

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

    The Roth IRA 5-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Snap Up

    The ‘corona year’ has brought us confusion: a short, sharp recession last winter; a partial recovery last summer; and a pullback during the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 in the fall and winter. As the country now heads into its second springtime of the pandemic, JPMorgan equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas made series of observations on the options facing investors. "We remain of the view that Cyclical stocks continue to lead on the upside as the business cycle strengthens, but also see some broadening out in market participation given the significant de-risking that has occurred within high Growth and expensive Momentum stocks... Growth stocks have also gotten substantially de-risked, de-coupled from Momentum factor, and now appear much less vulnerable (e.g. even to rising bond yields)," Lakos-Bujas noted. In short, the strategist sees opportunity for investors now, as economic growth appears to be grinding back into gear. Turning Lakos-Bujas' outlook into concrete recommendations, JPMorgan analysts are pounding the table on two stocks that look especially compelling. According to these analysts, each name is poised to surge in the 12 months ahead. After running JPM's stock picks through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also standing squarely in the bull camp as each boasts a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) The mining industry sounds like a good investment – and it frequently is. After all, what could have more cachet than owning a gold mine? The miners have some drawbacks, too: high overhead, unpredictable markets, and unproductive mines, to name just a few. Precious metal streaming companies, like Wheaton, exist to smooth over these bumps (which are sometimes substantial) and bring a level of predictability to metals markets. Streamer companies enter agreements with the mining companies, to buy up some or all production at a pre-determined price. The streamer can then sell the metals at the prevailing market price. Wheaton is one of the world’s largest precious metal streaming companies, with 2020 revenues of $1.09 billion, a company record, and a market cap of $18 billion. In its financial report on 4Q20, the company showed several strong metrics. Operating cash flow hit $208 million for the quarter, and $750 million for the full year. The company, as noted, record annual revenue, and was able to reduce net debt to just $2 million. Moreover, Wheaton raised its quarterly dividend to 13 cents per common share. Solid metal production, ahead of the previously published 2020 guidance, underlay these gains. JPMorgan analyst Tyler Langton likes what he's seeing, noting: “At current metal prices, the company should generate around $1.0 billion of cash flow this year, which we think will be directed at deals and/or its dividend. While the precious metal stocks as a whole have been pressured recently by rising interest rates and falling gold prices, we still see upside in WPM’s stock price even when running a $1,600/oz. gold price through the model…” Langton puts an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on WMP shares, and his $58 price target suggests it has room for a 53% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Langton’s track record, click here) The Strong Buy consensus rating on WPM shows that Wall Street believes this stock is as good as gold. The 12 recent reviews here include 9 to Buy and 3 to Hold. Shares are priced at $40.12, and the $52.45 average target implies an upside of 30%. (See WPM stock analysis on TipRanks) Smartsheet, Inc. (SMAR) Next up is Smartsheet, a SaaS company, which offers cloud-based workspace management and collaboration products. These software products, permitting faster and more efficient remote access teamwork, have an obvious compatibility with the current office-work environment. Smartsheet reported its 4Q21 – and full fiscal-year results – earlier this week, and showed some strong gains on key metrics. For the quarter, revenue was up 40% year-over-year to $109.9 million. The top line was driven by a 49% increase in billings, to $151.2 million, and by a 42% increase in subscription revenue, to $101.1 million. The company had strongly positive cash flow in the quarter, $9.9 million in net free cash flow. This was a strong turnaround from the year-ago quarter, when cash flow was negative. For the full year, the company reported a top line of $385.5 million, up 42% yoy. Again, subscription revenue was particularly pointed out; this metric rose 45% you to $352.8 million. A look at Smartsheet’s recurring revenues will help shed light on the company’s confidence. Smartsheet tracks the annualized contract value (ACV) as a measure of gross income; customers with ACV greater of $5,000 or more grew by 31% yoy; with ACV of $50,000 or more grew by 58% yoy, and with ACV of $100,000 or more grew by 68%. This indicates that Smartsheet can rely on increasingly lucrative recurring revenues going forward. JPM’s 5-star analyst Mark Murphy is impressed with Smartsheet's recent performance, enough to upgrade his stance on the stock from Neutral to Overweight (i.e. Buy). “We have been articulating a thesis that this category of collaborative work management wasn’t an immediate pandemic-response type of purchase, but we had theorized that it could start to gain attention later in the cycle as companies have more time to think about ways to get work done outside of Zoom and as they get more visibility into the distribution of their workforces post-COVID-19…. We continue to believe that Smartsheet faces ample growth opportunities across several vectors and thus carries potential to become part of the enterprise software fabric within organizations,” Murphy commented. Murphy puts an $83 price target on the stock to back his Buy rating, implying an upside of 32% for the next 12 months. (To watch Murphy’s track record, click here) All in all, a total of 8 analysts have weighed in on Smartsheet shares, and their recommendations include 7 Buys against just 1 Hold. This gives the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. SMAR is selling for $62.86 right now, and its $82 average price target suggest a runway to 30% upside this year. (See SMAR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’

    Crypto mining stocks could deliver amplified returns during a bitcoin bull market, according to FundStrat research.

  • GameStop Earnings Are Coming Tomorrow. Nobody Knows What to Expect.

    The video game and electronics retailer hasn't provided an update on its numbers since mid-January, before Reddit investors took on Wall Street.

  • Oil prices climb toward session highs on report of an attack on Saudi oil facility

    Oil futures climbed toward their highest levels of the trading session Friday, buoyed by reports that an oil facility in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones. Aljazeera reported that Saudi Arabia said drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh Friday and ignited a fire, though authorities did not name the facility. Tensions in the Middle East have climbed this month. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition dropped bombs on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa earlier this month following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil and military facilities that have been blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. April West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.10, or 1.8%, to trade at $61.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while May Brent crude added 94 cents, or 1.5%, to $64.22 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Bitcoin Could Boom 430% but Ethereum May Still Steal its Thunder

    Bitcoin believers may have new reason to rejoice following the stimulus checks, but Ethereum has use cases on its side. U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Bill has passed congress and stimulus checks are soon to be distributed. Early signs indicate recipients are ready to buy Bitcoin. A survey by Mizuho Securities showed that out of 235 participants who expect to receive stimulus checks from the COVID Relief Bill, 10% are interested in investing in Bitcoin. It's a small sample size, but according to the survey investing in Bitcoin was a more popular response than investing in traditional stocks. If that kind of runaway popularity doesn't move you in itself, consider that it could translate into $40 billion dollars running like a river directly from Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package into Bitcoin. In the same week, Bank of America strategists suggested to Bloomberg that the price of BTC can be moved 1% for just $93 million. Bank of America strategists said in a note to Bloomberg on Wednesday: "Bitcoin is extremely sensitive to increased dollar demand. We estimate a net inflow into Bitcoin of just $93 million would result in price appreciation of 1%, while the similar figure for gold would be closer to $2 billion or 20 times higher. In contrast, the same analysis for the 20-year-plus Treasuries shows that multibillion money flows do not have a significant impact on price, pointing to the much larger and stable nature of the U.S. Treasuries markets," If you take the survey and projections on face value, you could surmise Bitcoin prices will be moved by over 430% by the influx of $40,000,000 flowing in from invested U.S. COVID Relief money. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) It seems reasonable to expect the 12 month Bitcoin bull run to continue, making it the crypto success story of 2021, right? DeFi Could Steal Bitcoin's Thunder Before the Bitcoin bull run, DeFi was a strong competitor as the most dominant story in crypto. BTC's new price heights have made the world's most famous cryptocurrency again the center of attention. Bitcoin may always be the star of the cryptoworld and certainly has seen wide popularity and acceptance as a store of value, but Ethereum's fortunes have generally kept pace with and possibly exceeded Bitcoin since the end of last year. Since December 2020, Bitcoin has risen from over $28,000 to more than $58,000 (up roughly 207%). Ethereum has traveled from more than $746 to over $1800 (up roughly %240). This week, Bank of America published a report titled "Bitcoin's Dirty Little Secrets". Excerpts from the report are unflattering to the world's most famous cryptocurrency. Some of the statements coming from the report include: "The main argument for Bitcoin is not diversification, stable returns, or inflation protection, but sheer appreciation..." "There is no good reason to own BTC unless you see prices going up..." And they point out Bitcoin's environmental impact is not desirable, stating: "we calculate that a $1bn dollar inflow into Bitcoin is equal to 1.2mn cars driven over the course of a year or 12.7mn barrels of oil." They go on to extol the virtues of Ethereum, stating in the report: "Bitcoin is the most talked about cryptocurrency but Ethereum [the blockchain] has more features, including being more flexible in its hosting of decentralized finance (DeFi) than the Bitcoin blockchain." "DeFi does, however, show the opportunity which (distributed ledger technology) offers to finance. We believe that one of the best differences against being disintermediated by DeFi would be mainstream finance grasping these opportunities." The Hopes and Fears of DeFi... As a digital currency, Bitcoin is simply designed with a more limited range of use cases compared to Ethereum which has smart contract capabilities. Arguably, Ethereum is the needed sequel to Bitcoin's success. But how will their performances compare in 2021? "Bitcoin is the asset of choice for investors looking for a store of value investment characteristics in the cryptocurrency market. Success then is an ongoing price appreciation for this asset. And appreciate it will as long as investors continue to believe in the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Ethereum, on the other hand, is not only a cryptocurrency. It is a network that supports smart contracts, Dapps (decentralized applications), and Defi (decentralized finance) projects. Investors that are looking to invest in up-and-coming tech should pay extra attention to this crypto asset. Over 41 Billion dollars is currently locked in DeFi projects on Ethereum blockchain compared with 4 Billion only 8 months ago. That's what success continues to look like for Ethereum this year as well -- ongoing expansion and innovation," Tally Greenberg, Head of Business Development at Allnodes said. Phase 0 of Ethereum 2.0 -- known as "Serenity" -- launched on December 1, 2020. The hope for this upgrade to the Ethereum network is meant to address the needs for speed, efficiency, and scalability. "BTC is unlikely to be dethroned as the leading cryptocurrency, but the growth shown on the Ethereum blockchain is hard to bet against. They will naturally be compared 'against' one another although this makes little sense from a functional point of view since each is vying for separate and mutually beneficial use-cases. BTC's 'digital gold' narrative is straightforward which is beneficial for attracting new users who may be intimidated by the apparently more complex and dynamically evolving ETH narrative," Jason Peckham, Analyst at Invictus Capital said. It remains to be seen whether Ethereum 2.0 will handle the need for speed to support the DeFi range of use cases. "To me, Ethereum looks very attractive for long-term purchases, since it has a much greater technical potential for application than Bitcoin. The Ethereum blockchain programmability offers incredible growth opportunities. Bitcoin with its limited emission is rather a tool for saving and paying. Ethereum, in turn, is a tool for real usage of blockchain technology in third-party projects," Dyanis Zabauski, CEO of Coinmatics said. But nevermind the actual real-world uses -- can Ethereum compete with Bitcoin's price performance? "I think it's highly likely that ETH will beat BTC in terms of price performance in 2021... Ethereum has not fully realized the benefit from the growing popularity of DeFi services and NFTs. The exploding NFT market will directly benefit the value of ETH and I think that ETH has room to grow until its price encompasses the current excitement around NFTs," Noam Levenson cryptocurrency writer and founder of Narrow Straight Writing. Some experts point to lagging performance as a reason to keep an eye on Ethereum, as we may see much more movement in 2021. "From a relative performance standpoint, ETH the second-biggest cryptocurrency is lagging Bitcoin up only 20% from it's All-Time Highs vs Bitcoin 175%. In previous cycles, we have seen ETH catch up to BTC growth when BTC begins to correct because the profits taken from BTC are cycled into altcoins. Because ETH is one to two cycles back from BTC in its growth cycle it makes sense that return on the laggard would outperform the larger market cap of BTC from here," Jake Wujastyk Chief Market Analyst at TrendSpider said. Until Ethereum 2.0 is a known quantity, there will be doubts about its ability to meet the already tremendous need for bandwidth to support transactions. "Ethereum might beat Bitcoin in terms of percentage gain this year. So far in 2021, ETH has increased by value by nearly 150%, while bitcoin has gone up around 90%. However, it is unlikely that ETH will take over in terms of market capitalization because bitcoin is the cryptocurrency with the most people behind it in terms of adoption and use. Many view bitcoin as digital gold and major corporations and institutional investors are adding it to their balance sheets. Ethereum is unscalable in its current iteration and acts more as a platform for decentralized applications than a store of value" Ben Weiss, president and COO of CoinFlip said. The launch of an improved Ethereum network is a testament to the strength of the project -- but also represents change. Change conveys risk -- while Bitcoin is simple, immutable, and constantly rising in value. "I am not yet convinced DeFi is as groundbreaking as its followers deem it to be. The idea of yield farming sounds a great deal like smart contract hot potato with investors jumping from project to project, hoping they aren't the last ones to hold the bag," Don Wyper, COO at DigitalMint said. Institutional investors have been key to driving the value of Bitcoin over the past 12 months. Will those same traditional investing giants turn their attention to Ethereum? "Eventually some institutional investors will acquire ETH in order to expand their crypto exposure, while others will trade the recently launched CME ETH futures (interest is still low with volumes 8% of the CME BTC Futures). Others will acquire ETH in order to utilize and experiment with some of the applications, particularly in DeFi. However, I don't see much movement comparable to bitcoin in the near term," Jason Lau, COO at OKCoin said. Conclusion As many respondents pointed out, comparisons between Ethereum and Bitcoin make sense from an investor point of view, but the comparisons don't go much further than that. "BTC and ETH are different: BTC is a currency token while the ETH is a utility token. If mainstream institutional investors get into ETH, it would mean that mainstream institutions validate not only the current value of ETH, but also the Ethereum ecosystem as a whole. We have not seen signs of mainstream institutions being involved in Ethereum's applications. So, in order for institutional investors to get on board, it would take more time and market education throughout 2021 and beyond," Haohan Xu, CEO of Apifiny said It may take a shift in mainstream understanding -- or even a mild learning curve -- to get traditional investors who have tried the familiar Bitcoin to understand the power of DeFi, but it seems the mighty bull run market is raising all ships in the cryptoworld and institutional investors are already getting on board. "Institutional investors are already getting on board with Ethereum. Just recently, Grayscale, the world's largest Crypto asset manager, purchased more Ethereum than Bitcoin for a change. Chinese public firm Meitu also grabbed 15K of Ether not too long ago. Galaxy Digital's ETH funds raised 32 Million in less than a month. The launch of Ethereum Futures on the CME, the launch of Canadian ETH ETFs, and we're just scratching the surface here... I anticipate a further surge of institutional investments in Ethereum. This is just the beginning," Greenberg said. Cover image modified from photo by Mater Miliano from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFTs - From Digital Gold to Gold Foil Collectibles© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Smart stock investing shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human, after all, making it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember the advice of Warren Buffett: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” What Buffett is advocating is the oldest of market advice: buy low and sell high. Taking this into consideration, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts are recommending to ‘buy the dip.’ Let's take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We'll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which makes use of online networking to connect patients with doctors for non-emergency matters, including ear-nose-throat issues, lab referrals, basic medical advice and diagnoses, and prescription refills for non-addictive medications. In the company’s words, it’s “remote house calls by primary care doctors,” using digital technology to offer an old-fashioned service. Teladoc’s service is in high demand, and the corona year saw the company thrive – its business model was a perfect fit for COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Full-year revenues in 2020 grew 98% year-over-year, to 1.09 billion, and total patient visits increased by 156%, to 10.6 million. In addition, the company in October completed its merger with competitor Livongo, in a deal worth $18.5 billion. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladoc’s capabilities and potential patient base, it also meant the company incurred large costs during Q4. Teladoc had to pay up in cash for the merger, and as a result, the Q4 earnings results showed a heavy EPS loss of $3.07 per share. In addition to the Q4 net loss, investors are also worried by the 2021 membership guidance. Specifically, the figure is likely to be between 52 million and 54 million, which implies growth of +3.4-7.4% year-over-year. This is way down from +40% in 2020 and +61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% since its recent peak in mid-February, but Canaccord's 5-star analyst Richard Close says to 'buy this dip.' “Bright spots such as multi-product sales, increasing utilization, new registration strength, and visit growth in noninfectious areas trump the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have presented themselves in the past to jump into (or accumulate shares of) Teladoc -- we believe this is one of the opportunities,” Close confidently noted. Close backs these comments with a Buy rating and $330 price target that implies an upside of 78% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has engendered plenty of Wall Street interest. There are 21 reviews on the stock, of which 13 are to Buy and 8 are to Hold, giving TDOC a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $185.43, while its $255.05 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~38%. (See TDOC stock analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we'll move on to the mining industry, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the next best thing to owning the gold. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian gold miner in the business for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s Q4 report detailed over 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $771 per ounce – against an ‘all-in sustaining cost’ of $985 per ounce. That quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year 2020. Total gold production came in at more than 1.73 million ounces, the top end of the previously published yearly guidance, and the production cost per ounce, $838, was well below the year’s all-in sustaining cost of $1,051 per ounce. High production – the fourth quarter number was a company record – led to high income. Agnico reported Q4 net income of $205.2 million, which came out to 85 cents per share. For the full year, income came in at $511.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This figure included the 9-cent per share loss in Q1, and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite the strong 2020 full-year figures, AEM shares have slipped since the earnings release, falling some 21% of their value. While the company is profitable, and production is meeting expectations, earnings in Q4 were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Covering this stock for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes, “In our view, the market reaction on the back of quarterly earnings was overdone and we would recommend investors add to positions on the dip… We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong reserve replenishment and resource additions in a COVID impacted year), project pipeline, and strong management.” In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $104 to go along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Her target implies a one-year upside potential of 73% from current levels. (To watch Soni’s track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle gets a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 Buys against 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $60.12 and their $85.62 average price target implies a 42% upside potential for the coming year. (See AEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based, online real estate broker, with a business model based on modest fees (in the 1% to 3%) for sellers to list their homes and for closing the sale. The company aims to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue gain in Q4, with the top line reaching $244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was far above the 8-cent net loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Both numbers beat the Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss came in at $18.5 million, or less than one-fourth of the 2019 figure. Since the earnings were released, RDFN shares are down 25%. Investors are somewhat spooked by the company’s Q1 guidance, for a quarterly loss in the $36 million to $39 million range. This is higher than 2020’s total loss, and there is some worry that Redfin is slipping away from profitability. The company is facing growth headwinds from two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be met by a hiring drive, but the second is out of the company’s control – and only partly compensated for by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-star analyst with Wedbush, wrote a note on Redfin titled, ‘Buy the Dip, There’s a Lot to Like Here.’ “The strength in the housing market is continuing to drive material benefits to Redfin, where it is having trouble keeping up with demand. Customers seeking service from agents was +54 y/y, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting tours when an agent was unlikely to be available," Arounian wrote. The analyst added, "Redfin still doesn't have nearly the amount of agents it needs for the level of demand it is seeing and is hiring aggressively to get there. Agent recruiting increased by ~80% for lead agents in Dec/ Jan vs. Sep/Oct. Redfin is also seeing increasing repeat rates and referrals, which can support growth for longer.” To this end, Arounian put a $109 price target on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% one-year upside, and backing his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here) Redfin’s shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a break down of 4 Buys and 6 Holds, for an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is $87.71, implying a 27% upside from the $69.22 trading price. (See RDFN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Coinbase Delays Highly Anticipated Direct Listing to April: Report

    No reason was given for the delay, but Bloomberg noted the SEC has been reviewing the exchange's plan for a direct listing.

  • GameStop’s 2,460% Roller Coaster Rumbles to Reality Check

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wild, speculative ride known as GameStop Corp., traders are about to get a real-world dose of data when the video-game retailer reports earnings next week. Whether the results justify the company’s $14 billion market value is another issue entirely.While shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company have given back a huge chunk of this year’s 2,460% gain after hitting a record intraday high of $483 in late January, they’re still up better than 900%, closing Thursday at $201.75. Skeptics are warning amateur investors who piled into the stock that this remnant of their euphoria could still come crashing down.“The current valuation far exceeds our high fundamental expectations and projected multiyear benefits from the transformation,” wrote Telsey’s Joseph Feldman, one of the stock’s bearish analysts. “The company has yet to show financial success in an industry that is rapidly shifting to digital.”GameStop gave back as much as 9.5% during Friday morning trading. volatile swings have been triggered by the frenzy of Reddit-fueled retail traders and optimism surrounding a shake-up led by Chewy Inc. co-founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen. With the first quarterly update of the year set for March 23, the options market indicates that investors should expect a wild session, with an implied one-day move of roughly 24%. At Thursday’s prices, that could mean a range of about $97 a share.GameStop’s market value soared to $33.7 billion, making it briefly the largest company in the Russell 2000, before tumbling to $2.68 billion and then recovering as a new wave of investors rushed in.A short squeeze may have fueled January’s rally, with bets against 140% of the shares available for trading. Since then, short interest as a percentage of the float has plummeted to 14%.Some of Wall Street’s marquee names came out on top, with Bill Gross, the billionaire investor and co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co. better known for bonds, saying he made $10 million betting against the company.GameStop has been shunned by Wall Street for the better part of the past four years and remains unloved by analysts. None of the seven firms that follow the retailer recommends it, with four advising investors to hold the stock and three rating it at sell. The average analyst price target of $15.08 as of Thursday implies a 93% drop over the next 12 months.Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter warned clients to stay away, with GameStop’s value “completely disconnected from the fundamentals of the business.”While retail bulls have continued to take to platforms like Reddit and Twitter to brag about their diamond hands, history shows investors should brace for a bumpy ride next week. The stock has slumped more than 10% on the day following its earnings report over the past 10 quarters.The absence of any actual profit to report may have played a role. On a GAAP basis, GameStop posted losses in eight of those periods, with cumulative losses now topping $1.4 billion.What’s more, the stock fell in nine of those 10 sessions, with drops as large as 36% -- and that was without this year’s sky-high hopes.(Updates with Friday trading in the fourth paragraph, Wedbush comment in the ninth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This Software Company Fell Behind in the Cloud Era. Now It’s Catching Up and the Stock Could Soar.

    The software company Splunk is making a late and painful transition to the cloud. The end result should be a win for investors—they just don’t know it yet.

  • Wall Street Is Betting Billions on an EV-Fueled Lithium Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hasn’t been this bullish about lithium in years.Investors are betting on a comeback in the metal key to rechargeable batteries as the world’s biggest automakers ratchet up their electric-vehicle lines. Miners once shunned amid supply overhangs have raised almost $3.4 billion in equity offerings in the Americas this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s seven times the total amount raised from 2018 to 2020.The change breathes new life into an industry that saw prices of its main product plunge by more than half from a record high reached in 2018. It also highlights a bullish wager that’s still available on the EV frenzy as sentiment toward electric-vehicle stocks, which surged last year, sours.Talks with investors and discussions on potential supply agreements with automotive-equipment and battery manufacturers “which were only in my dreams a year ago are now filling my calendar,” Robert Mintak, chief executive officer of Vancouver-based Standard Lithium Ltd., said by phone.Interest in the industry is resurgent as electric-vehicle targets set by big automakers and a change in the U.S. administration signal that a battery boom is finally gathering momentum. After the punishing three-year sell-off, prices of the soft silvery-white metal have started to rebound, and analysts including those at BloombergNEF expect further gains on rising demand and tight supplies of battery-grade lithium.A lithium price index compiled by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence jumped 32% this year through February, after plunging 59% from mid-2018 to mid-2020. The metal reached an all-time high in May 2018.Bigger PoolThe investor pool “is expanded to technology investors and others,” said Mintak, as major automakers’ determination to deploy hundreds of billions of dollars to electrify their fleets gives investors “that safety that there’s going to be a supply pinch.”The majority of the financing has been done by the world’s top two lithium miners -- Albemarle Corp. and SQM, or Soc. Quimica & Minera de Chile SA, as it’s known formally -- as they took advantage of their recent stock surges. Albemarle completed a larger-than-planned equity offering of $1.5 billion in early February, while Santiago-based SQM raised $1.1 billion in January.Junior miners, most of which have yet to produce substantial amount of lithium, are also attracting strong interest from investors. Take the case of Standard Lithium, which opened its first direct lithium extraction plant in El Dorado, Arkansas, in September, with the facility using a new technology that allows for a 90% lithium recovery rate. It raised C$34.53 million ($27.6 million) in an over-subscribed share offering in December. Investor interest was so strong that it had to turn away offers for more, said CEO Mintak.Lithium Americas Corp., which is developing the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, raised a total of $500 million through two primary share offerings in October and January, respectively.Turning Tide“The tide is finally turning, and much faster than I thought,” Chris Berry, president of House Mountain Partners, an industry consultant, who said Wall Street hasn’t been this bullish on the lithium industry since 2017. “You see that with Lithium Americas being able to raise a total of half a billion dollars recently. This is for a pre-revenue company regarding lithium.”Sigma Lithium Resources Corp., which is developing a hard-rock lithium project in Brazil, had to upsize its private placement and increase offering price, which “says a lot about investor demand for lithium exposure, that asset, and that company’s vision,” said Berry.Junior lithium miners raised $529 million this year, Bloomberg data showed. That’s about $63 million more than the total amount raised from 2018 to 2020.Ford Motor Co. announced last month that its passenger-vehicle range will be all-electric in Europe by 2030. General Motors Co. plans to sell only zero-emission models by 2035. Volkswagen AG went further, announcing plans this week to build six battery factories in Europe and invest globally in charging stations, as ensuring scaling battery production has become a key in the EV race.Batteries make up about 30% of an electric car’s cost. And automakers around the world look to pivot to EVs, with hopes to get batteries at the cheapest price possible but also secure enough supply to meet those ambitions.Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to build back the economy after the devastation of Covid-19 with cleaner energy and a lower carbon footprint. The administration said in late February it would conduct a government review of U.S. supply chains to seek to end the country’s reliance on China and other adversaries for crucial goods.The election of Biden is “a very favorable signal to investors” as it boosted confidence that the switch to clean energy will accelerate, which along with existing favorable subsidies and regulations in Europe and China bodes well for raw materials needed for that energy transition, said Seth Goldstein, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. The U.S. is the second-largest EV market, after China.Andrew Bowering, a director at Vancouver-based American Lithium Corp., called the U.S. review on supply chains “huge” for the lithium industry as it shows the government’s realization that in order to meet clean-energy goals, it’s important for the U.S. to have a security of supply of raw materials such as lithium.“All of a sudden, after three years of downturn, you’ve got the price of the commodity starting to go up again and a change in the administration in the U.S. that’s pushing a green new deal and support big money going into the green automobile industry,” said Bowering. “That leads investors into the space.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What it means if Cathie Wood is the face of the market

    Is the tech up cycle of the bull market over, and if so, does that mean Cathie Wood’s time is up? It’s a big question not just for Wood but for millions of us.