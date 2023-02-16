Investor Opportunities in Women's Digital Health Market 2023: Need to Eradicate Gender-Based Health Inequalities Drives Innovation
DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investor Series: Opportunities in Women's Digital Health Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital health is a broad concept that encompasses telemedicine, teleconsultation, remote monitoring, connected devices, digital health platforms and health applications. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the usage of digital technologies in order to receive healthcare, remotely. The revolutionary developments in digital health have transformed medicine and biomedical science as well as promoted early disease diagnosis and treatment.
In addition, several FemTech startups are focused on the development of products or offering services to women of all age groups dealing with issues related to pregnancy, periods and menopause. Owing to the increased adoption rate of digital solutions and rise in the demand for remote healthcare services, the companies involved in the women's digital health domain have witnessed a surge in the investment activity, with capital investments worth more than USD 3 billion over the past few years.
This has enabled the overall FemTech business to flourish. It is worth noting that, NC Birth Control, developed by Natural Cycles, was the first application to receive approval from US FDA in 2018 and is CE marked in Europe. This application can be used as a method of contraception and to track menstrual cycles, regularly. Subsequently, in 2021, various other women's digital health solutions received US FDA approvals, including Ava Fertility Tracker (first approved fertility tracking wearable) and Clue (period tracking and birth control app).
Currently, more than 200 women's digital health solutions, including applications / software, wearable devices, and services have been marketed / are under development with applications across various therapeutic areas including, reproductive health / fertility, menstrual cycle, general wellness, pelvic care and fetal health. These digital health solutions provide motivational support and inculcate healthy lifestyle changes in the target patient population.
In addition, by advocating more personalized and meaningful treatment for women, employers may advance health equity and aid in the eradication of healthcare inequities. Given the increasing research efforts and active involvement of investors, we anticipate the development of a variety of applications and devices focused on improving women's health, in the coming years. Further, taking into consideration both the historical and contemporary scenarios, we believe that the women's digital health market presents lucrative investment opportunities for both short and long term investors.
Scope of the Report
The report provides detailed information on the women's digital health market, covering the core and peripheral women's digital health solutions. It offers a technical and financial perspective on how the opportunity in this domain is likely to evolve, in terms of future business success, over the coming decade. The information in this report has been presented across multiple deliverables, featuring MS Excel sheets (some of which include interactive elements) and a MS PowerPoint deck, which summarizes the key takeaways from the project and insights drawn from the curated data. Amongst other elements, the report includes:
An introduction to women's digital health, highlighting some of the key application areas of the FemTech industry. It features various types of women's digital health products / solutions that have either been marketed / are under development. In addition, the report highlights prominent barriers to the development and success of women's digital health solutions, and the opinions of representatives from key stakeholder companies involved in this domain.
A detailed analysis of women's digital health focused companies that were established post-2006, featuring key insights on the observed trends related to the basic company parameters, such as year of establishment, location of headquarters, company size, and type of venture.
An assessment of the various products / solutions, offered by the innovator companies, featuring analysis based on number and types of products. Based on the aforementioned insights, we have developed a quantitative perspective on the relative health (based on the company details, product portfolio, financing activity, estimated revenues and profits) of the different innovator companies that have been described in detail in this report. This analysis is based on a proprietary scoring criterion, informed via secondary research.
An informed perspective on the value proposition of the companies captured in the report based on multiple relevant aspects, namely product-related value, value to patients, developer value and outreach-related value.
A company competitiveness analysis, which offers a quantitative basis for comparing the strengths / contributions of various industry stakeholders that are involved in providing women's digital health solutions. It is worth mentioning that this analysis is based on the insights generated from the abovementioned relative health indexing and value proposition analysis.
A detailed analysis of the funding and investment activity that has taken place in this domain, since 2011. It also includes category-wise financing trends, describing the relative maturity (in terms of number of funding instances and total capital raised) of the innovator companies mentioned in the report. Further, it features a list of the leading investors in women's digital health, based on their participation in financing activity in this industry segment.
An elaborate review of the overall women's digital health market from a financial perspective, including detailed fundamental (insights from the balance sheet and key financial ratios) and technical analysis (insights from historical and recent stock price variations as well as analysis using popular stock performance indicators) of financial data of the publicly listed companies within the innovators landscape dataset.
A key acquisition targets analysis, based on the insights generated during the course of this study, highlighting some of the promising early-to-mid stage business ventures that are likely to be acquired / merged.
A case study on the assessment of business risks, based on some of the major risk categories that are usually discussed in the industry, namely operations-related risks, business-related risks, financial / asset-related risks, product / technology risks, and others (social, economic, environmental and political risks).
A case study where investors have exited various women's digital health-related ventures, offering insights on return on investments received (based on availability of data). Leveraging the abovementioned details, the report offers an informed opinion on the future outlook for investors in the women's digital health market.
All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.
Companies Mentioned
#ANGELS
14W
15th Rock
1776 Ventures
1984 Ventures
2048 Ventures
3L
415 Ventures
4FO Ventures
500 Global
500 Startups
8VC
9Unicorns
a thousand colibris
AH trust
Aavia
Accorded
ACME Capital
Act One Ventures
Activision Blizzard
Acumen
Ad Astra Ventures
Adaptive Health Capital
Aindra Systems
Alife
App Basic
Apricity
Arbor
Arboretum Ventures
ArlanWasHere Investments
Artesian
Ascension Ventures
Aspivix
Asset Management Ventures
Astia Angels
Astinno
ATH Holding Company
Atlantic Bridge
Atlantic Health System
Atlantic Therapeutics
AtlasV
Atomico
Atreyu
Aurora Health Care
Ava
Avaana Capital
Avestria Ventures
Awesome People Ventures
aws Grunderfonds
Axilor
Baby2Body
Babyscripts
Backstage Capital
Baker Bros. Advisors
balance
Balderton
Band of Angels
Banner Health
BBG Ventures
Beacon Angels
BEENEXT
Begin Capital
Bellabeat
Bethnal Green Ventures
BGF
Bia Med
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Biowink
Black Capital
Black Pearl Global Investments
Blackbird
BlackRock
Bloody Health
Bloomer Tech
Bloomlife
Bloomth
Blossom Capital
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Ocean Ventures
Blue Ox Healthcare Partners
BlueRun Ventures
Blume Equity
BNP Paribas
Bolt Ventures
BOND
Bonnier Ventures
Bonzun
Borski Fund
Bose Ventures
BoxGroup
Bramalea Partners
Bread and Butter Ventures
breathe ilo
BrightCap Ventures
Brilliantly
Broadway Angels
btov
Business Angels Club Berlin-Brandenburg
Business Angels Switzerland
B-wom
Cambia Health Solutions
Cambridge Digital Health
Canaan
Candlelit
Canopie
Capier Investments
Capital Angel Network
Care4Cute
CareSignal
Carnrite Ventures
Carrot Fertility
Casdin Capital
Catalyst Health Ventures
Cayaba Care
CG Health Ventures
Chemo
Cherubic Ventures
Chiaroscuro Foundation
Chione
Chiratae Ventures
Chorus Health
Chrysalis
Cigna Ventures
Claritas Capital
Clementine
CM-CIC Innovation
Coelius Capital
Collaborative Fund
Colle Capital
Combine
Commonfund
Company Ventures
Compound
Connect
Connecticut Innovations
Core Innovation Capital
Cormorant Asset Management
Coroflo
Correlation Ventures
Cortado Ventures
Crescent Ridge
CrunchFund
CRV
CU Healthcare Innovation Fund
Deerfield
Define Ventures
Development Bank of Wales
Digitalis Ventures
DigiTx Partners
DilenyTech
Domain Associates
Downing Ventures
Dragoneer Investment Group
Draper Associates
Dream Incubator
DSM Venturing
Earlybird Venture Capital
Ease Healthcare
Easton Capital Investment Group
Echo Health Ventures
EIT Health
ElaWoman
Elda Health
Eldridge
Eli Health
Elidah
EloCare
e-L?vu Health
Elvie
Elysium Venture Capital
Embr Labs
Embria
Emme (a part of SimpleHealth)
Endeavour Vision
Endodiag
Endometrix
ENSE Group
Enterprise Ireland
Enzia Ventures
Episcopal Health Foundation
EQT Ventures
eQventure
Established Ventures
European Commission
European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency (EISMEA)
Evernow
Exandus
Exor
F Cubed
Felix Capital
Female Founders Fund
Femcare Fertility
Femcy
FemHealth Ventures
FEMM
Femna Health
Femometer
FemTech Healthcare
FemX
fermata
Ferne Health
FetoLife
Firestartr
First Round Capital
FirstCheck Africa
FirstMark
Fizimed
Flanders Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO)
Flare Capital Partners
Flint Capital
Flo Health
Flo Living
Floka
Foothill Ventures
Forerunner
Formation 8
Fors Marsh
Fortunis Capital
Foundation for Technological Innovation
Founders Fund
Foview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oof3ng-series?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-opportunities-in-womens-digital-health-market-2023-need-to-eradicate-gender-based-health-inequalities-drives-innovation-301748283.html
SOURCE Research and Markets