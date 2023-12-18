Investor Optimism Abounds Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZSE:CHI) But Growth Is Lacking

Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited's (NZSE:CHI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.7x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in New Zealand, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 15x and even P/E's below 10x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Channel Infrastructure NZ certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. The P/E is probably high because investors think the company will continue to navigate the broader market headwinds better than most. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Channel Infrastructure NZ would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 488% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 12% per year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 20% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that Channel Infrastructure NZ's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Channel Infrastructure NZ's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Channel Infrastructure NZ currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Channel Infrastructure NZ, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

