Investor Optimism Abounds Citaglobal Berhad (KLSE:CITAGLB) But Growth Is Lacking

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Construction industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.9x, Citaglobal Berhad (KLSE:CITAGLB) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 2.8x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

What Does Citaglobal Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Citaglobal Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. Perhaps the market believes the company can do enough to outperform the rest of the industry in the near future, which is keeping the P/S ratio high. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Citaglobal Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Citaglobal Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Citaglobal Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 7.6%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 41% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 35% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that Citaglobal Berhad's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Citaglobal Berhad revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term isn't resulting in a P/S as low as we expected, given the industry is set to grow. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as this revenue performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

