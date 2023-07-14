Investor Optimism Abounds A.S. Création Tapeten AG (ETR:ACWN) But Growth Is Lacking

There wouldn't be many who think A.S. Création Tapeten AG's (ETR:ACWN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Consumer Durables industry in Germany is similar at about 0.4x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Has A.S. Création Tapeten Performed Recently?

With revenue that's retreating more than the industry's average of late, A.S. Création Tapeten has been very sluggish. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to begin matching the rest of the industry, which has kept the P/S from declining. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is A.S. Création Tapeten's Revenue Growth Trending?

A.S. Création Tapeten's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 9.8% decrease to the company's top line. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 7.0% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 2.5% per year during the coming three years according to the lone analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 9.3% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that A.S. Création Tapeten is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On A.S. Création Tapeten's P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

When you consider that A.S. Création Tapeten's revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with A.S. Création Tapeten, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

