Investor Optimism Abounds Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) But Growth Is Lacking

It's not a stretch to say that Elanor Investors Group's (ASX:ENN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Hospitality industry in Australia, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.8x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Elanor Investors Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Elanor Investors Group has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

Elanor Investors Group's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 59% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 73% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 62% as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 19% growth, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that Elanor Investors Group is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Elanor Investors Group's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

It appears that Elanor Investors Group currently trades on a higher than expected P/S for a company whose revenues are forecast to decline. When we see a gloomy outlook like this, our immediate thoughts are that the share price is at risk of declining, negatively impacting P/S. If we consider the revenue outlook, the P/S seems to indicate that potential investors may be paying a premium for the stock.

