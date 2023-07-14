Investor Optimism Abounds Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) But Growth Is Lacking

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.4x in the Consumer Retailing industry in Canada, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Goodfood Market Corp.'s (TSE:FOOD) P/S ratio of 0.2x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has Goodfood Market Performed Recently?

Goodfood Market could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn around. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Goodfood Market's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 39% decrease to the company's top line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 1.7% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 16% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 0.7%, which paints a poor picture.

With this in consideration, we think it doesn't make sense that Goodfood Market's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining revenues are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our check of Goodfood Market's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking revenue isn't bringing down its P/S as much as we would have predicted. When we see a gloomy outlook like this, our immediate thoughts are that the share price is at risk of declining, negatively impacting P/S. If we consider the revenue outlook, the P/S seems to indicate that potential investors may be paying a premium for the stock.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Goodfood Market (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

